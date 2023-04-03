Mariners Game #5 Preview, 4/3/23: SEA vs. LAA

After a disappointing opening series which saw them go 1-3 against the Guardians, the Mariners will try to get on track against their AL West rivals, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim California Disneyland USA. Luis Castillo will take the mound tomorrow and Chris Flexen in Robbie Ray’s place on Wednesday’s matinee, but today it’s time for George Kirby to make his season debut.

Reid Detmers, a lefty, is on the hill for Anaheim, so the Mariners are going with their righty-hittingest lineup, dropping Kelenic in favor of Pollock and inserting switch-hitting Hummel at DH. Dylan Moore, your absence is noted; heal up soon, our righty-mashing hero.

For all of you saying “wait, Gio Urshela/Brandon Drury/Hunter Renfroe is an Angel?” or “what is a Logan O’Hoppe?” (trouble, that’s what), take a gander at the series preview Jake and Lou cooked up which will familiarize you with all the new names in Anaheim.

You would be forgiven for forgetting Anthony Rendon is an Angel, as he seems so rarely to be playing for them. Today it was announced MLB has handed Rendon a five-game suspension for an incident with a fan while the team was in Oakland this weekend. However, Rendon is in the lineup for the Angels, which seems to indicate he will be appealing the suspension. Since there’s video evidence that clearly shows Rendon grabbing the fan’s shirtfront and taking a swipe at him (and, it must be noted, missing), I’m doubtful he’ll get too much knocked off his suspension. I’ll let this picture of Logan Gilbert express how I feel about that.

That’s not the only clownshoes news out of Anaheim today, though. The Angels’ team-owned radio network (so, the radio equivalent of ROOT for the Mariners) informed The Athletic’s beat writer he was no longer welcome on their pre-game show, prompting Orange County Register beat writer Jeff Fletcher to pull out from the show, as well. Spectacular, mid-season form here for Angeling.

I have let the Angels radio team know that I will no longer appear on the “Reporters Roundtable” either. https://t.co/1MpRKIHv5G — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 3, 2023

Tonight’s game information:

Tonight’s game starts at 6:40 PM, so a little earlier than the weekend contests. You can watch the game on ROOT Sports or stream the video over MLB TV (out of area) or Fubo TV; Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers will be on the call. Over on the radio side at 710 Seattle Sports, Dave Sims and Rick Rizzs will have that call; you can also stream the audio on Mariners.com.

If you’re tempted to take a last-minute trip to T-Mobile, it’s a value game night and the get-in-the-door price on the Ballpark app is 10 bucks (prior to fees) for 300 level or bleacher seats; upgrade to main-level seats in section 146/1477 for just $20, or get into the 130s or select sections of the Terrace Club (my fave!) for $30. It’s also Bark in the Park night so you’ll get to see some very good dogs!

Today in Mariners history: