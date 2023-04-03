Lookout Landing Watch Party at Growler Guys - April 8, 2023

We had so much fun getting together to watch the Mariners last season, we’re going to do it again! Come on out this Saturday to watch the Mariners embark on their first road trip against those pesky Guardians, drink some tasty beverages, and chat it up with other Mariners fans.

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Time: 3 PM

Location: The Growler Guys (8500 Lake City Way, Seattle, WA 98115)

RSVP: Not necessary, but if you’d like to drop a comment and let us know you’re coming, it’s always nice to know when you’re throwing a party that some people will show up.

Once again we’ll have the use of a covered outdoor patio with a TV for watching the game. There will be space heaters available and GG has blankets to loan if things are chilly, but it’s a good idea to layer up like you’re headed to a Mariners game anyway. For food and drink options, there are 60 taps, including gluten-free and non-alcoholic options, and non-beer options like wine and spiked seltzer. There’s also a kitchen churning out sandwiches and pizzas and the like (with vegetarian and gluten-free options), but it’s small, so get there early if you want to order off the menu. Here’s a link to the tap list and menu so you can get an idea of what they serve. There will also be some food specials: Seattle Dogs and Garlic Fries will be served out of the Shack-in-the-Back.

Growler Guys is kid- and dog-friendly, with ample outdoor space for playing games like Giant Jenga. There’s a parking lot at the venue as well as limited street parking in the residential neighborhood around GG, and a variety of bus lines (the 322 or 522 will get you the closest) serve the Lake City Way/Roosevelt/Maple Leaf area. Growler Guys is a member of the Mariners Bar League, so there’s always fans watching the games at GG in THE DUGOUT, located on the south side of the outdoor seating area. As a member of the Mariners Bar League, Growler Guys will have some items to raffle off, and I suppose if you really twist my arm I could bring my Ack Attack train or Robinson Canó wine stopper to raffle off.