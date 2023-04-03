The Daily Catch: Apr 3, 2023

Happy Monday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m I can’t be the only one who’s so ready for summer.

Here’s today’s catch:

Lookout Landing Watch Parties

If you haven’t signed up for our watch parties yet, you can still do so! We have a Discord for connecting fans that live outside of the Seattle market. To sign up, fill out this short form and wait for an email with an invite code.

Photos of the Game (04/02 vs. CLE)

Grid View Luis Castillo #58 pumps up Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on April 02, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out during the tenth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on April 02, 2023 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 and J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners nearly collide on a double by Mike Zunino #10 of the Cleveland Guardians (not pictured) during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on April 02, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners turns a double play against Myles Straw #7 of the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on April 02, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners rightfielder Jarred Kelenic (10) makes a failing attempt to catch a fly ball against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hugs shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) in the dugout after hitting a solo-home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at T-Mobile Park Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

