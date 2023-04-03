 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/3/23: Bryce Harper, Joey Bart, and Kodai Senga

Monday links!

By Becca Weinberg
New York Mets v Miami Marlins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • JROD doing JROD things:
  • Brent Stecker at Seattle Sports 710 AM shares a positive outlook on the Mariners’ disappointing first home series and what can be learned from their performance so far.

Around the league...

  • Great moment for former Mariners reliever Erik Swanson as he met his childhood idol Adam Wainwright yesterday.

