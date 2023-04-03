Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/3/23: Bryce Harper, Joey Bart, and Kodai Senga

In Mariners news...
- JROD doing JROD things:
.@JRODshow44 goes oppo for his first home run of the season pic.twitter.com/l0bQ6izv7S— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 2, 2023
- Brent Stecker at Seattle Sports 710 AM shares a positive outlook on the Mariners’ disappointing first home series and what can be learned from their performance so far.
Around the league...
- Great moment for former Mariners reliever Erik Swanson as he met his childhood idol Adam Wainwright yesterday.
Adam Wainwright met with Toronto reliever Erik Swanson this morning and presented him with a No. 50 Wainwright jersey. Swanson grew up idolizing Wainwright and wears No. 50 because of him. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/CtDPB5P949— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 2, 2023
- Philadelphia Phillies’ outfielder Bryce Harper continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery, and is set to start hitting at Citizens Bank Park as soon as Thursday, with live BP sessions and eventually minor league rehab games to follow.
- The San Francisco Giants have placed catcher Joey Bart on the 10-day IL due to a strain in the middle of his back. The team has recalled RHP Sean Hjelle from Triple-A Sacremento in a corresponding move.
- New York Mets’ highly-anticipated pitcher Kodai Senga impressed in his MLB debut yesterday with eight strikeouts in the team’s 5-1 win against the Miami Marlins.
- Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe made New York Yankee history last night as only the fifth player since 1901 to steal a base in each of his first three MLB games.
Loading comments...