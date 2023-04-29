11-16: Chart

Accidentally stumbling upon some hidden treasure: Easton McGee WPA .370

Overpaying for a gaudy fake: Trevor Gott WPA -.368

Comment of the Game:

This one is a tie, as I simply cannot choose. Gemstone Ace is a great candidate for a nickname for the unexpected rising star that is Easton McGee if he continues this trajectory, and who doesn’t love a good laugh (so not to cry) that is the Mariners’ bizarre luck that sometimes comes with their at times bizarre approach to roster construction.