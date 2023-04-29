 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

11-16: Chart

Flails and baserunning fails fall short to give the unexpected gem of a pitcher his deserved run support.

By Brenbee Everfolly
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Accidentally stumbling upon some hidden treasure: Easton McGee WPA .370

Overpaying for a gaudy fake: Trevor Gott WPA -.368

Sledding in April, who knew!
Baseball Savant

Comment of the Game:

This one is a tie, as I simply cannot choose. Gemstone Ace is a great candidate for a nickname for the unexpected rising star that is Easton McGee if he continues this trajectory, and who doesn’t love a good laugh (so not to cry) that is the Mariners’ bizarre luck that sometimes comes with their at times bizarre approach to roster construction.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...