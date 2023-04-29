Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/29/23: Jonatan Clase, Germán Márquez, and the Chicago White Sox

Good morning everyone, happy Saturday! Here’s the latest.
In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, the Mariners announced their City Connect uniforms, which they will unveil on May 5th against the Astros and will then wear somewhat regularly throughout the year.
The past presents the future. pic.twitter.com/gU6l4QdhpX— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 28, 2023
- If you live in the Everett area, go out and see Jonatan Clase while he’s still there!
• 55 hitters in the minors have 5+ HR. Their average age is 25.— Stephen Nickrand (@StephenNickrand) April 28, 2023
• 16 hitters in the minors have 10+ SB. Their average age is 23.
• One hitter in the minors has 5+ HR and 10+ SB, and he's 20 at High-A: Jonatan Clase, Mariners (6 HR, 14 SB). Also one of 79 bats with 15+ walks. pic.twitter.com/Laf1zA2ycI
Around the league...
- Rockies starter Germán Márquez is dealing with elbow inflammation and worries that he may require Tommy John surgery.
- Darragh McDonald at MLB Trade Rumors checks in on the state of the Cardinals outfield battle now that the team has demoted top prospect Jordan Walker.
- The White Sox are a complete and utter dumpsterfire. Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs dives into what’s going on in the South Side of Chicago.
- Ahead of this weekend’s Mexico Series between the Padres and Giants, Eric Gomez at ESPN wonders what it would take for an MLB team to call Mexico City their home.
- Esteban Rivera at Fangraphs looks at how some hitters are simplifying their loads to improve their outcomes at the plate, looking specifically at Matt Olson, Lars Nootbaar, and Alek Thomas.
- The A’s are hosting the Reds this weekend and attendance may be hitting historic lows.
The Coliseum crowd as the A’s take the field pic.twitter.com/JKBdlZh4Fb— Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) April 29, 2023
- The Mariners seem to be one of the teams benefitting most from the new base-running rules.
MLB's Top Baserunning Teams— SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) April 28, 2023
Combining SB & Other Aspects of Baserunning
1. Orioles
2. Pirates
3. Mets
4. Rays
5. Mariners
6. Diamondbacks
26. Rockies
27. Marlins
28. Phillies
29. Twins
30. Cardinals
You can find an explanation + leaderboards herehttps://t.co/mhYj3MmNQg
Loading comments...