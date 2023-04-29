Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/29/23: Jonatan Clase, Germán Márquez, and the Chicago White Sox

• 55 hitters in the minors have 5+ HR. Their average age is 25.



• 16 hitters in the minors have 10+ SB. Their average age is 23.



• One hitter in the minors has 5+ HR and 10+ SB, and he's 20 at High-A: Jonatan Clase, Mariners (6 HR, 14 SB). Also one of 79 bats with 15+ walks.