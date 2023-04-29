 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/29/23: Jonatan Clase, Germán Márquez, and the Chicago White Sox

Or: The good, the bad, and the ugly.

By Anders Jorstad
Colorado Rockies v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Good morning everyone, happy Saturday! Here’s the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it, the Mariners announced their City Connect uniforms, which they will unveil on May 5th against the Astros and will then wear somewhat regularly throughout the year.
  • If you live in the Everett area, go out and see Jonatan Clase while he’s still there!

Around the league...

  • Rockies starter Germán Márquez is dealing with elbow inflammation and worries that he may require Tommy John surgery.
  • Darragh McDonald at MLB Trade Rumors checks in on the state of the Cardinals outfield battle now that the team has demoted top prospect Jordan Walker.
  • The White Sox are a complete and utter dumpsterfire. Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs dives into what’s going on in the South Side of Chicago.
  • Ahead of this weekend’s Mexico Series between the Padres and Giants, Eric Gomez at ESPN wonders what it would take for an MLB team to call Mexico City their home.
  • Esteban Rivera at Fangraphs looks at how some hitters are simplifying their loads to improve their outcomes at the plate, looking specifically at Matt Olson, Lars Nootbaar, and Alek Thomas.
  • The A’s are hosting the Reds this weekend and attendance may be hitting historic lows.
  • The Mariners seem to be one of the teams benefitting most from the new base-running rules.

