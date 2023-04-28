Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 11-15: Chart and with that, the hopes of a .500 april are dashed By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman Apr 28, 2023, 6:48pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 11-15: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports The first 70-degree day in the Pacific Northwest: Cal Raleigh, +.149 WPA Having an inch-long wasp get into your living room: Teoscar Hernández, -.176 WPA More From Lookout Landing Today was not a fairytale, Mariners drop another one-run game to Blue Jays, 3-2 Game #26: Child of the Game Thread Game Preview #26, 4/28/23: Seattle at Toronto Seattle Mariners 2023 Top Prospects List: 20-11 FanPost Friday: Seattle Mariners City Connect uniforms reaction space! Past Glory: Mariners at Blue Jays Series Preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...