 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

11-15: Chart

and with that, the hopes of a .500 april are dashed

By Connor Donovan
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The first 70-degree day in the Pacific Northwest: Cal Raleigh, +.149 WPA

Having an inch-long wasp get into your living room: Teoscar Hernández, -.176 WPA

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...