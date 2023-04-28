 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/28/23: Justus Sheffield, Aaron Judge, and Shohei Ohtani

Thanks for everything, Justus.

By Anders Jorstad
Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners

The Mariners’ east coast road swing continues as we enter the weekend. Let’s kick things off with the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Justus Sheffield has officially been cut from the organization. The left-hander was sporting an 14.04 ERA with 11.88 BB/9 in 8.1 innings in Tacoma this season.
  • Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs wonders how Robbie Ray’s absence will impact the Mariners this season.
  • Ahead of the M’s return to Toronto, Corey Brock and Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reminisce about the crazy Wild Card series finale from last fall. ($)

Around the league...

