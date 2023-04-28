Kirby and the Forgotten Runs - Has Tom Murphy Found His Stroke? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Anders Jorstad, Zach Mason and Evan James are here for Meet at the Mitt episode 11 on April 27th. The Mariners dropped the final two of three against the Philadelphia Phillies to fall to 11-14 as they roll into Toronto to face the fearsome Blue Jays. Robbie Ray is out for the season and DMO has been pulled back from rehab. How will the Mariners fill in the gaps in the roster? Can Chris Flexen return to form? Is Marco’s glow up for real? Are the prospects rounding into form down on the farm? When will Julio break out? Anders points out the Mariners have 6 above average hitters in the lineup, despite the offensive reputation. Evan reminds the world that the Mariners are still 2nd in all of baseball in pitching WAR behind only the utterly insane Tampa Bay Rays. Zach pilots the good ship Mariner for the Jarred MVP watch as it rapidly picks up steam. Lastly, we take the temperature of the room and look ahead to hopefully, a winning future. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

