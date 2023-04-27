 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

11-14: Chart

please, my fun differential, its very hurt

By Jacob Parr
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Mariners 0, Phillies 1

Baseball Savant

The guy who made the liberty bell: George Kirby (.247 WPA)

The guy who cracked it: J.P. Crawford (-.254 WPA)

Game thread comment of the day:

Stats are fun!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...