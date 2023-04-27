Game Preview #25: Seattle at Philadelphia

I, quite frankly, have not gotten over the J.P. Salami from last night. Regardless, baseball keeps moving and we have a cozy little morning game in store for you today. Maybe put this up on your second screen at work so your boss thinks you’re taking notes on it or something.

I will always celebrate George Day, on of the greatest holidays. George has a career 1.84 ERA against National League teams, and that’s all during an era with the universal DH. It’s also Teoscar DH day, so maybe we can get some RBIs out of that particular position.

On the other side of things, the Mariners will be facing Matt Strahm, who has a remarkably middle-of-the-road statline. 3.00 xFIP, 1.00 HR/9, 3.50 BB/9, and 0.5 fWAR. He’s always been good at getting strikeouts, however, and this lineup is pretty susceptible to the swing and miss, so we’ll see what the M’s can put together against him. I’m not sure who the limited sleep will hurt more.

Today’s Game Info

As mentioned above, today’s game is pretty early for folks on the west coast, starting at 10:05 am PT. As ever, it’ll be broadcast on TV on ROOT Sports and over the radio on Seattle Sports 710 AM or the MLB app (if you have a subscription). Dave Sims and Dan Wilson (a fun pairing) will be on the TV call, while Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith are sharing radio duty.