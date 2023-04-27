 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/27/23: Jarred Kelenic, Madison Bumgarner, and Jordan Walker

Things might not be great for the Mariners, but the Cardinals are really down bad.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello all and happy Thursday! We’ve got an early one today, so here are some fresh links while you prepare for the ballgame.

In Mariners news...

  • Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic spoke to Jarred Kelenic about his transformational journey this last winter, providing some interesting insight into the months that changed the trajectory of the outfielder’s career. ($)
  • The latest episode of Ben Verlander’s podcast was all about the Mariners.

Around the league...

