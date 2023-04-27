Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/27/23: Jarred Kelenic, Madison Bumgarner, and Jordan Walker

Hello all and happy Thursday! We’ve got an early one today, so here are some fresh links while you prepare for the ballgame.
In Mariners news...
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic spoke to Jarred Kelenic about his transformational journey this last winter, providing some interesting insight into the months that changed the trajectory of the outfielder’s career. ($)
- The latest episode of Ben Verlander’s podcast was all about the Mariners.
CAL RALEIGH EPISODE— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 26, 2023
⚾️The walk-off HR that ended the Mariners drought / We walk through the AB and the trip around the bases
⚾️BIG DUMPER / Hear how the nickname happened from the man himself
⚾️Catching the VERY talented Mariners staff
⚾️JRod
: https://t.co/RqemLYzVY3 pic.twitter.com/deUpzu7nF2
Around the league...
- The Diamondbacks officially released Madison Bumgarner after every other MLB team passed on the veteran left-hander on waivers. He will now become a free agent and seek to latch on with team.
- In a pretty shocking move, the Cardinals sent top prospect Jordan Walker to Triple-A so that he can work on his swing.
- Even former Angels manager Joe Maddon admits that the team is unlikely to sign Shohei Ohtani to a long-term extension.
- It’s been a great couple of weeks for top pitching prospects in the big leagues, and the Cleveland Guardians added another to the mix when right-hander Tanner Bibee was called up yesterday and shut down the Rockies.
- While Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs is now done for the season, Leo Morgenstern at Fangraphs breaks down why he was so dominant prior to his injury.
- Due to increased interest in the series, the Rays will open portions of the upper deck to fans during a May homestand against the Yankees.
- Richard Bleier claims that members of the Red Sox bullpen were subject to abuse at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
- Things are not getting better for the Cardinals.
The St. Louis Cardinals are now 9-15 through 24 games this season.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 26, 2023
This is the worst 24-game start to a season for the Cardinals since 1973, when they went 5-19. pic.twitter.com/cFwuqJ9iSb
Loading comments...