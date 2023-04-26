Game Preview #24: Seattle at Philadelphia

The Mariners come into game two not only with a game one victory under their belt, but with Jarred Kelenic now leading the entire league with a 210 wRC+. The pitching matchup is a rich one for long time Mariners fans, as a splitter wielding pitching product of their past in Taijuan Walker is making the start for Philadelphia, while Seattle is starting their splitter wielding pitching product of their present and future in Logan Gilbert.
The big news in today’s lineup is Jarred Kelenic being rewarded for his scorching start to the season by being moved into the number three spot, behind Ty France and ahead of Eugenio Suárez. The lefty Kolten Wong is back in the lineup again with right handed pitching on the mound, and he looks to follow up the success of his last outing when he went 3-for-4 against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Breaking injury update:
Devastating news for Seattle’s rotation came in a Robbie Ray update from Ryan Divish in this series of tweets:
Lefty Robbie Ray is done for the season. He will flexor tendon repair surgery.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 26, 2023
Ray underwent more testing and revealed damage in a different area of the flexor tendon— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 26, 2023
Servais said they are re-evaluating their pitching depth with Ray now out for the season.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 26, 2023
Today’s game info:
Today’s game starts at 3:40 PT. As the Seattle Kraken will be playing game five of their playoff series tonight, the Mariners broadcast will be airing on ROOT SPORTS Plus. Dave Sims and Dan Wilson will be manning the broadcast, which will also be available on MLB.tv (with subscription) where blackout restrictions do not apply. The radio cast will be at its usual home of Seattle Sports (710 AM), with Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith bringing the game to life in audio format. You can also find the radio feed available on the MLB app (with subscription).
Today in Mariners history:
- 1984 - Rookie Alvin Davis provides the fireworks in a 6-5, 10th inning win at Boston, as his two-run home run off Bob Stanley proved to be the game-winner.
- 1989 - Ken Griffey Jr. leads the Mariners to a come-from-behind win over the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-6, with his first career four-hit performance. Griffey goes 4x4 with three RBI including a game-winning home run with two out in the 7th inning off Jays’ reliever David Wells.
- 1990 - This may or may not have been Griffey’s best catch, but it was probably the one that made it clear what a special talent he was in center field. On a drive by Jesse Barfield headed over the fence at Yankee Stadium, Griffey made a leaping grab that still is shown in the highlights. Make sure to read today’s Daily Catch to see this highlight, and more!
- 2001 - The Mariners complete a three-game sweep of the Yankees with a 7-3 victory. This marks only the second time the club has swept the Yankees at New York.
- 2012 - The Mariners inched out a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers to complete a three-game sweep of the AL Central leading Tigers. Justin Smoak hit a first inning 3-run home run.
- 2015 - Roenis Elias made his 2015 debut, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits over 6.1 innings...the Mariners lost in 11 innings to the Twins 4-2 after going 0-for-12 with RISP…Manager Lloyd McClendon was ejected for the 1st time this season.
- 2016 – Robinson Cano recorded his 1000th career RBI in just his 1707th career game, the 5th-fastest to the feat as a 2nd baseman in MLB history.
- 2021 – Kyle Lewis records first home run of the season in 5-2 loss to Houston
