Game Preview #24: Seattle at Philadelphia

The Mariners come into game two not only with a game one victory under their belt, but with Jarred Kelenic now leading the entire league with a 210 wRC+. The pitching matchup is a rich one for long time Mariners fans, as a splitter wielding pitching product of their past in Taijuan Walker is making the start for Philadelphia, while Seattle is starting their splitter wielding pitching product of their present and future in Logan Gilbert.

The big news in today’s lineup is Jarred Kelenic being rewarded for his scorching start to the season by being moved into the number three spot, behind Ty France and ahead of Eugenio Suárez. The lefty Kolten Wong is back in the lineup again with right handed pitching on the mound, and he looks to follow up the success of his last outing when he went 3-for-4 against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Devastating news for Seattle’s rotation came in a Robbie Ray update from Ryan Divish in this series of tweets:

Lefty Robbie Ray is done for the season. He will flexor tendon repair surgery. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 26, 2023

Ray underwent more testing and revealed damage in a different area of the flexor tendon — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 26, 2023

Servais said they are re-evaluating their pitching depth with Ray now out for the season. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 26, 2023

Today’s game starts at 3:40 PT. As the Seattle Kraken will be playing game five of their playoff series tonight, the Mariners broadcast will be airing on ROOT SPORTS Plus. Dave Sims and Dan Wilson will be manning the broadcast, which will also be available on MLB.tv (with subscription) where blackout restrictions do not apply. The radio cast will be at its usual home of Seattle Sports (710 AM), with Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith bringing the game to life in audio format. You can also find the radio feed available on the MLB app (with subscription).

