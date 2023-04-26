 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/26/23: Bryan Reynolds, Wander Franco, and Cody Bellinger

The Bryan Reynolds-to-the-Mariners speculation has finally come to a close.

By Anders Jorstad
Chicago White Sox v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening in baseball-land.

In Mariners news...

  • We got some Ryan Divish injury updates yesterday...

Around the league...

  • The unexpected actually happened: The Pirates and Bryan Reynolds agreed to an eight-year contract extension to keep the outfielder with the ascendant Pirates for the foreseeable future.
  • And with that deal being signed...
  • Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wonders if this is the season where Wander Franco actually emerges into the superstar everyone thought he would be.
  • Seems like teams are still workshopping the whole advertisements on jerseys thing.
  • Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs wonders what comes next for the Angels and Logan O’Hoppe now that the promising rookie catcher is likely out for the rest of the season.
  • The Cubs have placed Cody Bellinger on the paternity list, making him the fifth 2022 Dodger to do so in the last week. I will allow you to speculate on what the Dodgers were doing during 2022 All-Star Weekend.

