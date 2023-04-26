Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/26/23: Bryan Reynolds, Wander Franco, and Cody Bellinger

Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening in baseball-land.
In Mariners news...
- We got some Ryan Divish injury updates yesterday...
Dylan Moore underwent MRIs on his lower abdominal and groin area as well as his oblique.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 25, 2023
They revealed scar tissue causing the discomfort. He had a cortisone shot in core muscle area where he had surgery. He will head to Arizona next week to rehab.
Robbie Ray (flexor strain) was meeting with team doctors on Tuesday. If he's cleared to start throwing, he will head to Arizona to start the process.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 25, 2023
Andres Munoz is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session on Wednesday at the team's complex in Arizona and then join Class AAA Tacoma in Las Vegas for a rehab assignment.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 25, 2023
Around the league...
- The unexpected actually happened: The Pirates and Bryan Reynolds agreed to an eight-year contract extension to keep the outfielder with the ascendant Pirates for the foreseeable future.
- And with that deal being signed...
The A's, Royals, and White Sox are now the only teams who have never signed a player to a 9-figure contract— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 25, 2023
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wonders if this is the season where Wander Franco actually emerges into the superstar everyone thought he would be.
- Seems like teams are still workshopping the whole advertisements on jerseys thing.
The Mets have changed their sponsor patch to reflect team colors, as Steve Cohen promised. Size is smaller as well. https://t.co/PjkPOK4mRf pic.twitter.com/NSkoCWg1wA— Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) April 25, 2023
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs wonders what comes next for the Angels and Logan O’Hoppe now that the promising rookie catcher is likely out for the rest of the season.
- The Cubs have placed Cody Bellinger on the paternity list, making him the fifth 2022 Dodger to do so in the last week. I will allow you to speculate on what the Dodgers were doing during 2022 All-Star Weekend.
