The Daily Catch: Apr 26, 2023

Happy Hump Day, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I lived out my dream and wrote a hot dog themed game recap last night.

Here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Game (Apr 25 at PHI)

Grid View Jose Caballero #76 and Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners react against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) celebrates his two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners Infield Ty France (23) forces out Philadelphia Phillies Outfield Brandon Marsh (16) during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies on April 25, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners hands the Philadelphia Phillies ballgirl a hotdog that was on the field in the bottom of the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park on April 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners Outfield Jarred Kelenic (10) hits a home run during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies on April 25, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Today in Mariners History

1990 - This may or may not have been Griffey’s best catch, but it was probably the one that made it clear what a special talent he was in center field. On a drive by Jesse Barfield headed over the fence at Yankee Stadium, Griffey made a leaping grab that still is shown in the highlights which you can see here:

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Joey Gallo Revenge Tour™ has commenced.

Joey Gallo did not hold back after homering against the Yankees pic.twitter.com/ZEb6CP64Hw — FAX Sports: MLB  (@MLBONFAX) April 25, 2023

Heart eyes. All the heart eyes.

MLB wRC+ Leaders so far.



1 - JARRED KELENIC (210)

2 - Brandon Marsh (209)

3 - Matt Chapman (205)

4 - Luis Arraez (200)

5 - James Outman (195) pic.twitter.com/SSzRFxbw8C — Cam (@Camden_51) April 26, 2023

Just some old sports playing sports.