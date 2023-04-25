Flex On, Flex Off - Are The Young Arms Ready? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Evan James are here for the Meet at the Mitt episode 10 on April 25th 2023. The Mariners took 2 of 3 games from the St. Louis Cardinals and find themselves at 8-10 as we record on the morning April 25th. Big series are on the horizon against the Phillies, Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics and the Toronto Blue Jays. A difficult stretch to be sure, but an opportunity to learn much more about the Mariners offense. Will Kolten Wong turn it on? Will Julio turn it up? How long is Flexen’s leash? We’ve got the answers. The conversation starts with a look around the AL West where the A’s and Angels are floundering, but the Rangers are rising. Kate looks at Easton McGee and the possibility of him stepping into the rotation is Flexen continues to struggle. Evan laments that none of the prospect starters are ready yet even if development is continuing apace. Finally, huge thanks to our new sponsor MacDougall Bats! Use the promo code “GOMS” at checkout to support the pod and get a great deal!

