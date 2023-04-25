Game Preview #23: Seattle at Philadelphia

Welcome to the preview of Game #23! Today the Seattle Mariners begin their road trip and take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Here’s hoping we don’t get ourselves into a pretzel this series, that would be a big mis-steak.

Take in the Game:

Today’s game will be televised live on ROOT SPORTS with Dave Sims and Angie Mentink on the call and broadcast live on Seattle Sports (710 AM) and Mariners.com with Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith.

3:40 pm PT / 6:40 pm ET

Seattle Mariners (10-12) at Philadelphia Phillies (11-12)

Mariners Lineup

Phillies Lineup

Some Tids and Bits

Tom Murphy (1.125), Teoscar Hernández (1.041), Julio Rodríguez (.917) and AJ Pollock (.848) all own a career OPS of above .800 against the Phillies and Eugenio Suárez leads current Mariners with 7 career home runs against Philadelphia.

Marco Gonzales is making his first career start against the Phillies in today’s game, the 28th different team he has faced in his career…the only two teams he has yet to face are the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners, the two teams he has pitched for in his career.

Eugenio Suárez extended his on-base streak to 19 games after walking twice on Sunday. His 19-game on-base streak is tied for the longest of his career.

Courtesy of Mariners Game Notes

Grid View Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Bailey Falter #70 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the first inning in the game against the Chicago White Sox during game two of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 18, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Pitching Matchup

LH Marco Gonzales (1-0, 3.78)

Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales turned in one of the best starts of his career his last time out, matching his career high with 9 strikeouts over 6.0 innings...through his first 3 starts, Gonzales is posting the lowest hard-hit rate of his career (29.8%), while having his highest strikeout rate (22.1%) since the 2020 season.

Courtesy of Mariners Game Notes

LH Bailey Falter (0-3, 4.50)

Falter’s 7.0 IP in his last start were a career high and also marked the first 7.0-inning start by a Phillies pitcher this season. Falter has settled in during the mid and later innings in his starts, allowing 5 1st inning runs in his 4 starts but only 5 runs in all other innings, including 2 runs in 10.0 IP from the 4th inning on. After allowing a 3-run homer in the 1st inning his last start he set down 14 straight between the 2nd and 7th.

Courtesy of Phillies Game Notes

While You Wait

