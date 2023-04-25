Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/25/23: Yordan Álvarez, Mitch Haniger, and Félix Hernández

With both the Mariners and all of their affiliated minor league teams getting the day off yesterday, it was almost a really quiet sports day in Seattle (almost because the Kraken won their first home playoff game, tying the series against the Colorado Avalanche 2-2, Go Kraken!)

In Mariners news...

Mariners minor league affiliate Everett AquaSox had not one, but two players earn player of the week honors for the Northwest League, Jonatan Clase and Reid VanScoter.

Congrats to @ReidVanScoter1 and @ClaseJonatan who were named the NWL Players and Pitchers of the Week for April 17-23. pic.twitter.com/RXsUTeMc5R — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) April 24, 2023

Félix Hernández is looking to expand his kingdom, becoming a co-owner in the planned Baseball United league, and joining the likes of Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, and more high profile names in doing so.

Around the league...

Over at Baseball Prospectus they covered the progress being made by prospects Jett Williams, Jorbit Vivas, and more. ($)

Mitch Haniger was activated and made his season debut with San Francisco , going 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly that put the Giants on the board first.

Mitch Haniger's first RBI with SF is a Sac Fly pic.twitter.com/zcdK2VgUl3 — Cam (@Camden_51) April 25, 2023

Forever-a-Mariner-in-our-heart Brennan Bernardino got the call up with his new team, the Boston Red Sox.

The #RedSox today made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/uM7YA0CEIl — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 24, 2023

After blowing a lead in the ninth and going to extra innings, the Los Angeles Angels of Actually Anaheim lost in the tenth inning to the Oakland Athletics 11-10, with Mike Trout grounding out to end the game. On top of the embarrassment of the loss coming against one of, if not the, worst teams in the league, it’s far from the only time it has happened this season.

The Angels have blown two ninth inning leads in the last three days against the Royals and A’s, the teams with the two worst records in baseball.



The Angels have seven blown saves already, the most in MLB. — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) April 25, 2023

The Oakland Athletics beating the Angels was a good thing they did. This... I don’t know what this is.

The Oakland A's are working with The Boring Company and expect to have an underground tunnel stop built for their new $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas.



(h/t @KTLA) pic.twitter.com/UpE6q4Cx3K — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 24, 2023

Unable to fit in with the elite club that is the rotation in Oakland, Shintaro Fujinami is being moved to the bullpen.

A's Move Shintaro Fujinami To Relief https://t.co/GsgORhUIx6 pic.twitter.com/vezSTJfqld — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 25, 2023

Yordan Álvarez will miss some time as he’s evaluated for possible injury, and will at the least miss a few games even if he avoids a stint on the injured list.

Yordan Alvarez was sent back to Houston with neck discomfort. He’s being looked at by team doctors. Dusty Baker said he’s been dealing with it for a week. — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) April 24, 2023

The Clint Frazier experiment has ended for the Texas Rangers.

Clint Frazier and #Rangers have come to a mutual agreement, and the outfielder has been released from his contract. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) April 24, 2023

I could explain this play by Wander Franco to you, but you really should see it for yourself.

Wander Franco just made an absolutely absurd barehand catch pic.twitter.com/o8xgV9MxTL — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) April 25, 2023

In Arizona the Diamondbacks swapped Drey Jameson for Tommy Henry.

Drey Jameson’s locker here at Chase Field is empty. It appears he has been sent down. He hasn’t been sharp in recent outings, and they needed a way to fit tonight’s starter, Tommy Henry, on the roster. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) April 24, 2023

The Blue Jays made a move, swapping an injured Adam Cimber for Nate Pearson.

Adam Cimber to the 15-day IL with a "right rhomboid strain." Nate Pearson is officially up. — Andrew Stoeten (@AndrewStoeten) April 24, 2023

Bee’s pick...

There was a different electric factory in Seattle yesterday as Climate Pledge Arena came alive to back the Seattle Kraken in an intense game that had rough hits (including one particularly dirty one from the now forever-hated-in-Seattle Cale Makar), major momentum shifts, and overtime heroics! Congratulations to the Seattle Kraken on the win, and best of luck to them carrying that momentum forward in a series that is likely to only get more contentious from here.