 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/25/23: Yordan Álvarez, Mitch Haniger, and Félix Hernández

Félix buys in, the Kraken win, and enough AL West rival schadenfreude to give you a silly grin.

By BeeEverfolly
/ new
2023 World Baseball Classic Pool D: Game 2 Team Dominican Republic v. Team Venezuela Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

With both the Mariners and all of their affiliated minor league teams getting the day off yesterday, it was almost a really quiet sports day in Seattle (almost because the Kraken won their first home playoff game, tying the series against the Colorado Avalanche 2-2, Go Kraken!)

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners minor league affiliate Everett AquaSox had not one, but two players earn player of the week honors for the Northwest League, Jonatan Clase and Reid VanScoter.

  • Félix Hernández is looking to expand his kingdom, becoming a co-owner in the planned Baseball United league, and joining the likes of Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, and more high profile names in doing so.

Around the league...

  • Over at Baseball Prospectus they covered the progress being made by prospects Jett Williams, Jorbit Vivas, and more. ($)
  • Mitch Haniger was activated and made his season debut with San Francisco , going 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly that put the Giants on the board first.

  • Forever-a-Mariner-in-our-heart Brennan Bernardino got the call up with his new team, the Boston Red Sox.

  • After blowing a lead in the ninth and going to extra innings, the Los Angeles Angels of Actually Anaheim lost in the tenth inning to the Oakland Athletics 11-10, with Mike Trout grounding out to end the game. On top of the embarrassment of the loss coming against one of, if not the, worst teams in the league, it’s far from the only time it has happened this season.

  • The Oakland Athletics beating the Angels was a good thing they did. This... I don’t know what this is.

  • Unable to fit in with the elite club that is the rotation in Oakland, Shintaro Fujinami is being moved to the bullpen.

  • Yordan Álvarez will miss some time as he’s evaluated for possible injury, and will at the least miss a few games even if he avoids a stint on the injured list.

  • The Clint Frazier experiment has ended for the Texas Rangers.

  • I could explain this play by Wander Franco to you, but you really should see it for yourself.

  • In Arizona the Diamondbacks swapped Drey Jameson for Tommy Henry.

  • The Blue Jays made a move, swapping an injured Adam Cimber for Nate Pearson.

Bee’s pick...

  • There was a different electric factory in Seattle yesterday as Climate Pledge Arena came alive to back the Seattle Kraken in an intense game that had rough hits (including one particularly dirty one from the now forever-hated-in-Seattle Cale Makar), major momentum shifts, and overtime heroics! Congratulations to the Seattle Kraken on the win, and best of luck to them carrying that momentum forward in a series that is likely to only get more contentious from here.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...