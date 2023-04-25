The Daily Catch: Apr 25, 2023

Happy Tuesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and today is the perfect day for a date. Why? Because it’s not too hot and it’s not too cold, all you need is a light jacket.

Photos of the Week (Apr 17 - 23)

Grid View APRIL 17: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29), right, celebrates in the dugout with third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

APRIL 18: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners blows a bubble during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

APRIL 19: Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a strikeout during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

APRIL 21: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run with the celebration trident during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

APRIL 22: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates and gets a face full of water from Ty France #23 after hitting a home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

APRIL 23: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Checking in on the Squids

Kevin Martinez took in a Kraken home playoff win and it looks ELECTRIC

Here’s a shot of the game-winning OT goal:

THE KRAKEN WIN IT IN OT AND SEATTLE IS ROCKING

pic.twitter.com/6G6efxdeHq — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 25, 2023

Here’s another angle of that goal:

Baseball is the Best

Here’s why baseball is the best today (inspired by Sarah Langs)

When you think about it in the context of how mentally taxing it is to be injured as a non-athlete, it’s pretty impressive that guys like Mitch Haniger continue to make their way back injury-in and injury-out. Sure, the world-class sports medicine helps, but the mental toll has to be significant, too. Wishing Mitch the very best down in the Bay Area.