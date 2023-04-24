 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/24/23: Drew Maggi, Masataka Yoshida, and Joc Pederson

Monday links!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Defensive wizard J.P Crawford checking in:

Around the league...

  • After 13 minor league seasons, 33 year old infielder Drew Maggi will finally get hit shot at making his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...