Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/24/23: Drew Maggi, Masataka Yoshida, and Joc Pederson

In Mariners news...
- Jarred Kelenic is unstoppable, hitting his second opposite field homer in two games.
.@jarredkelenic wanted the trident pic.twitter.com/jYj02lRTtm— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 23, 2023
- Defensive wizard J.P Crawford checking in:
Super clean play from J.P. Crawford pic.twitter.com/gcK9TlV11h— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 23, 2023
Around the league...
- After 13 minor league seasons, 33 year old infielder Drew Maggi will finally get hit shot at making his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It’s been a hell of a journey for Drew Maggi. pic.twitter.com/KPjXxLSj1B— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 23, 2023
- Former Mariner Adam Frazier scored on a wild pitch from Detroit Tigers’ pitcher Mason Englert to walk it off for the Baltimore Orioles:
What a WILD ending!!! pic.twitter.com/4OT7REujyg— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 23, 2023
- Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida became the fourth Red Sox player to hit two home runs in one inning during yesterday’s 12-5 win against the Milwaukee Brewers. Yoshida hit two homers in the eighth inning, the second of which was a massive grand slam to right field.
- Activated from the 10-day IL prior to the San Francisco Giants’ game last night, outfielder Joc Pederson scored the winning run for the Giants in the eighth inning to secure a 5-4 win against the New York Mets. Centerfielder Heilot Ramos was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot for Pederson’s return.
