The Daily Catch: Apr 24, 2023

Happy International Scream Day! What do you need to scream about?

By Shay Weintraub
/ new

Happy Monday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I could use a hot dog right about now.

Here’s today’s catch:

Trivia Question

CIRCA 1991: Harold Reynolds #4 of the Seattle Mariners takes the throw down at second base against the Oakland Athletics during a Major League Baseball game circa 1991 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. Reynolds played for the Mariners from 1983-92.
Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Poll

Harold Reynolds was a 2-time All-Star and 3-time Gold Glove winner when he played for his hometown team, the Seattle Mariners between 1983-1992. What state in the Mariners market is Reynolds from?

Photos of the Game (Apr 23 vs. STL)

  • Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts on third base during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a strike during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Cal Raleigh #29 and Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners collide while making a catch for an out against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Chris Flexen #77 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving up a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Poll

Choose your photo of the game (Apr 23 vs. STL):

Place Your Bets

Fake bets with no money so your child’s college fund is safe.

These aren’t actual bets I found but more looking to see how everyone is feeling at this point in the season.

Poll

Over/Under: Record being .500 at the All-Star Break

Poll

Will the Kraken or Mariners make it farther in the playoffs in 2023?

Poll

What will tourists during All-Star Week complain about the most?

Trivia Answer

Born in Eugene, Oregon, Reynolds was raised in Corvallis and starred in football, basketball, and baseball at Corvallis High School.

More From Lookout Landing

