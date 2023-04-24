The Daily Catch: Apr 24, 2023

Happy Monday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I could use a hot dog right about now.
Here’s today’s catch:
Trivia Question
Answer at the bottom of The Daily Catch
Poll
Harold Reynolds was a 2-time All-Star and 3-time Gold Glove winner when he played for his hometown team, the Seattle Mariners between 1983-1992. What state in the Mariners market is Reynolds from?
Photos of the Game (Apr 23 vs. STL)
- Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts on third base during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a strike during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Cal Raleigh #29 and Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners collide while making a catch for an out against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Chris Flexen #77 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving up a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (Apr 23 vs. STL):
Place Your Bets
Fake bets with no money so your child’s college fund is safe.
These aren’t actual bets I found but more looking to see how everyone is feeling at this point in the season.
Poll
Over/Under: Record being .500 at the All-Star Break
Poll
Will the Kraken or Mariners make it farther in the playoffs in 2023?
Poll
What will tourists during All-Star Week complain about the most?
Trivia Answer
Born in Eugene, Oregon, Reynolds was raised in Corvallis and starred in football, basketball, and baseball at Corvallis High School.
