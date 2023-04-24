The Daily Catch: Apr 24, 2023

Happy Monday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I could use a hot dog right about now.

Here’s today’s catch:

Trivia Question

Answer at the bottom of The Daily Catch

Harold Reynolds was a 2-time All-Star and 3-time Gold Glove winner when he played for his hometown team, the Seattle Mariners between 1983-1992. What state in the Mariners market is Reynolds from?

Alaska

Oregon

Idaho

Photos of the Game (Apr 23 vs. STL)

Grid View Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts on third base during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a strike during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Cal Raleigh #29 and Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners collide while making a catch for an out against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Chris Flexen #77 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving up a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Choose your photo of the game (Apr 23 vs. STL):

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts on third base during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a strike during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Cal Raleigh #29 and Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners collide while making a catch for an out against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Place Your Bets

Fake bets with no money so your child's college fund is safe.

These aren’t actual bets I found but more looking to see how everyone is feeling at this point in the season.

Over/Under: Record being .500 at the All-Star Break

Under

Will the Kraken or Mariners make it farther in the playoffs in 2023?

What will tourists during All-Star Week complain about the most?

The hills

The first Starbucks not being that cool

Trivia Answer

Born in Eugene, Oregon, Reynolds was raised in Corvallis and starred in football, basketball, and baseball at Corvallis High School.