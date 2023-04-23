Mariners Game #22 Preview: St. Louis at Seattle

With a series win secured, the Mariners look to finish strong against the last of their NL Central opponents (for now) before beginning a long road trip that will take them from Philly to Toronto to Oakland. I will be asking postgame how they plan to get the trident across the border.

Lineups:

The Cardinals will run with a similar lineup to last night’s contest, moving the lefty Gorman into the three-hole. Paul DeJong gets the start at shortstop over last night’s homer hero Tommy Edman, and Andrew Knizner will handle the catching duties. Jack Flaherty, who has been the ace of this Cardinals rotation, gets the start.

For the Mariners, Cal Raleigh reappears in the lineup against the righty Flaherty, and José Caballero takes a seat for the lefty Wong.

Rehab updates:

No particular updates today, but last night in Tacoma Taylor Trammell went 1-for-3 with a walk; Cade Marlowe didn’t record a hit but also took a walk in the 2-1 victory.

Today’s game info:

Today’s game starts at 1:10 PT. Since there’s no Kraken game, you’ll be able to find the game on ROOT Sports, as usual, with Aaron Goldsmith and Angie Mentink on the call. On the radio (710 AM Seattle Sports), you’ll hear Dave Sims and Rick Rizzs. You can also stream the game audio via Mariners dot com or the MLB app (subscription required), if you’re out enjoying this rare burst of Seattle sunshine.

If you want to come to the park, be forewarned it’s Little League Day with a giveaway Gilbert/Kirby poster, so the park will be fairly full; the get-in-the-door price is $26 plus taxes on the Ballpark app and just slightly less than that on Gametime.

Today in Mariners history: