The Daily Catch: Apr 23, 2023

Happy International Nose Picking Day!

By Shay Weintraub
Happy Sunday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and the uniforms that the Cardinals wore last night are one of my favorites in the league. If you didn’t watch last night, this is what they looked like:

St. Louis Cardinals v Seattle Mariners
Lars Nootbaar #21 of the St. Louis Cardinals bats during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Poll

What do you think of them?

view results
  • 34%
    Love ‘em
    (23 votes)
  • 30%
    Like ‘em
    (20 votes)
  • 22%
    Indifferent towards ‘em
    (15 votes)
  • 6%
    Dislike ‘em
    (4 votes)
  • 6%
    Hate ‘em
    (4 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

Anyway, here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Game (Apr 22 vs. STL)

  • Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates and gets a face full of water from Ty France #23 after hitting a home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
  •  Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
  • Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run single during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
  • Matt Brash #47 of the Seattle Mariners follows through on his pitch during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
  • Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners looks on after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
  •  Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) and left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) celebrate after a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
  • Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) gestures to third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Poll

Choose your photo of the game (Apr 22 vs. STL):

view results
  • 38%
    Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates and gets a face full of water from Ty France #23 after hitting a home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals
    (24 votes)
  • 0%
    Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run single during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
    (1 vote)
  • 4%
    Matt Brash #47 of the Seattle Mariners follows through on his pitch during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
    (3 votes)
  • 11%
    Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners looks on after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
    (7 votes)
  • 42%
    Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) and left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) celebrate after a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park.
    (27 votes)
  • 1%
    Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) gestures to third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park.
    (1 vote)
63 votes total Vote Now

There’s a Leak in the Ship

The City Connect uniforms for our Seattle Mariners have apparently leaked, what do you think of them?

Poll

These uniforms make me feel...

view results
  • 25%
    Happy! The Nike team did a great job.
    (15 votes)
  • 58%
    Satisfied. It could’ve been so much worse.
    (35 votes)
  • 16%
    Disappointed. Are mulligans allowed in uniform design?
    (10 votes)
60 votes total Vote Now

