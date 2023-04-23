The Daily Catch: Apr 23, 2023

Happy Sunday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and the uniforms that the Cardinals wore last night are one of my favorites in the league. If you didn’t watch last night, this is what they looked like:

Poll What do you think of them? Love ‘em

Like ‘em

Indifferent towards ‘em

Dislike ‘em

Hate ‘em vote view results 34% Love ‘em (23 votes)

30% Like ‘em (20 votes)

22% Indifferent towards ‘em (15 votes)

6% Dislike ‘em (4 votes)

6% Hate ‘em (4 votes) 66 votes total Vote Now

Anyway, here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Game (Apr 22 vs. STL)

Grid View Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates and gets a face full of water from Ty France #23 after hitting a home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run single during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Matt Brash #47 of the Seattle Mariners follows through on his pitch during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners looks on after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) and left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) celebrate after a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) gestures to third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Choose your photo of the game (Apr 22 vs. STL): Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates and gets a face full of water from Ty France #23 after hitting a home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals

Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run single during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Matt Brash #47 of the Seattle Mariners follows through on his pitch during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners looks on after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) and left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) celebrate after a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) gestures to third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park. vote view results 38% Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates and gets a face full of water from Ty France #23 after hitting a home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals (24 votes)

0% Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (0 votes)

1% Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run single during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (1 vote)

4% Matt Brash #47 of the Seattle Mariners follows through on his pitch during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (3 votes)

11% Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners looks on after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (7 votes)

42% Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) and left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) celebrate after a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park. (27 votes)

1% Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) gestures to third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park. (1 vote) 63 votes total Vote Now

There’s a Leak in the Ship

The City Connect uniforms for our Seattle Mariners have apparently leaked, what do you think of them?

Omg the full leak of the Mariners city connect jerseys are here



credit: @TheEthanHammer pic.twitter.com/pq8E0Q9VWl — Seattle Mariners ON Tap (@MarinersONtap) April 21, 2023