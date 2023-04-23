Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/23/23: Travis Kuhn, Derek Shelton, and Japhet Amador

Happy Sunday, foLLks!
In Mariners news:
- Let’s take another moment to appreciate the absurdity of hitting an oppo bomb on a down-and-in sinker, shall we?
Jarred Kelenic has his fifth home run of the season but first with the . pic.twitter.com/GTxpZMyP3E— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 23, 2023
- M’s relief prospect Travis Kuhn is racking up strikeouts for a good cause.
Help Travis Kuhn strike out ocean plastic!— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) April 23, 2023
For every strikeout this season, Travis will be donating $5 (AA), $10 (AAA) or $50 (MLB) to @players4planet’s clean ocean initiative. You can also join the cause and donate here ➡️ https://t.co/NuW98XY7rI pic.twitter.com/PztMgU4mTy
- Further bolstering their pitching depth, Seattle has signed lefty Eric Stout to a minor league deal. The 30-year-old has 24.2 big league innings under his belt, with the bulk of those coming last year with the Cubs and Pirates.
Around the game:
- The Pirates have extended skipper Derek Shelton, which may come as a surprise after helming back-to-back 100-loss squads. As Rob Biertempfel at the Athletic writes, though, he’s been the right man for the job through Pittsburgh’s rebuild, and with the Pirates off to a fast start this year, this extension may pay early dividends. ($)
- Might not be the best team to emulate, but hey, a record’s a record.
2 run homer for Arozarena, and #Rays move past 2019 #Mariners by homering in a record 21 straight games to start the season— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 22, 2023
- The Mexican League has gotten underway over the last couple of days, and this game blew any MLB Opening Day matchup out of the water in sheer entertainment.
This has to be the most insane Opening Day game I’ve ever seen.— Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) April 22, 2023
The Diablos Rojos del México overcame a 0-10 deficit to win 12-10 on a 2 out, 2 strike walk-off grand slam by Japhet Amador.
TEN RUNS. WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM.
pic.twitter.com/QQDqsHEHzM
- Marlins ace and reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara did not pitch in either game of Miami’s doubleheader yesterday, missing just his second start since 2021. Although the righty is dealing with some biceps tendinitis, the hope is that he will avoid an IL stint.
Connor’s picks:
- The Kraken’s first home playoff game in franchise history didn’t go quite as planned, as they were defeated 6-4 to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 to fall behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Tomorrow’s game - also in Seattle - will be crucial, but in the meantime, you can re-live Matty Beniers’s first playoff goal.
Matty's first career #StanleyCup Playoffs goal and it came at the perfect time pic.twitter.com/N65mgiu3kf— x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 23, 2023
- In an interview with Loudwire, the British musical icon Seal opened up about grunge, and named his favorite band from the genre. Spoiler: it’s not Nirvana.
