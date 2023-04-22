The Daily Catch: Apr 22, 2023

Happy weekend, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I beat my friend by 3 points at Scrabble the other night. Never been so thrilled about the existence of the word “emu” until then.
Here’s today’s catch:
Photos of the Game (Apr 21 vs. STL)
- Tom Murphy #2 douses AJ Pollock #8 of the Seattle Mariners with water after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 at T-Mobile Park on April 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run with the celebration trident during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners looks on before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) celebrates after hitting an RBI-single during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners players including relief pitcher Paul Sewald (37), second baseman Jose Caballero (76), shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and first baseman Ty France (23) celebrate after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (Apr 21 vs. STL):
-
12%
Tom Murphy #2 douses AJ Pollock #8 of the Seattle Mariners with water after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 at T-Mobile Park on April 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
-
75%
Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run with the celebration trident during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
-
3%
Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners looks on before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
-
2%
Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) celebrates after hitting an RBI-single during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park.
-
5%
Seattle Mariners players including relief pitcher Paul Sewald (37), second baseman Jose Caballero (76), shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and first baseman Ty France (23) celebrate after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park
SM and SM on SM
Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.
Congratulations to Monica and Marco on the arrival of their newest Gonzales team member!
This has big My Big Fat Greek Wedding vibes.
Imagine only knowing who Randy Johnson is because of his photography.
Watch this. Just do it.
These aren’t the Mariners you’re looking for
Photos of players and that aren’t the Mariners but they used to be.
- Levi Stoudt #58 of the Cincinnati Reds against the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park on April 19, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
- Carlos Santana #41 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits an RBI double during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on April 21, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images
- Adam Frazier #12 of the Baltimore Orioles is sprayed with water after driving in the winning run in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 21, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
- Luis Torrens #22 of the Chicago Cubs bats against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on April 19, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
- Mike Zunino #10 of the Cleveland Guardians looks to the crowd in the ninth inning in game one of a double header aaginst the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 18, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images
- JT Chargois #84 of the Miami Marlins in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 09, 2023 in New York City. The Marlins defeated the Mets 7-2. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Loading comments...