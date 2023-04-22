Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/22/23: Drew Smyly, Tyler O’Neill, and Kris Bubic

Hello all, happy Saturday! As the M’s look to secure the series win over the Cardinals this evening, here’s what you need to know.
In Mariners news...
- Daniel Kramer at MLB analyzed Jarred Kelenic’s new swing, which is fueling his breakout season.
- Despite a slow start to the season, Julio remains in rarefied air.
Julio Rodríguez is the 2nd-fastest player (152 G) in MLB history to reach 30 career home runs & 30 career stolen bases, trailing only Mike Trout (146 G).— Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) April 22, 2023
- Curtis Christianson at Prospect Insider updated readers on how top Mariners prospects are performing to this point, shouting out Zach DeLoach for his strong start to the campaign.
Around the league...
- Cubs lefty and (sorta) former Mariner Drew Smyly lost a perfect game in the eighth inning yesterday in perhaps the most ridiculous way possible.
- As he returns to Seattle as an opposing player, Tyler O’Neill reflects back on the trade that sent him to St. Louis in the first place.
- Leo Morgenstern at Frangraphs broke down Mookie Betts’ performance in his first MLB game at shortstop.
- Now that they’ve signed Hunter Greene to a long-term contract, the Reds are reportedly in discussions with left-hander Nick Lodolo regarding a contract extension.
- Royals left-hander Kris Bubic, who appeared to be starting a breakout season the mound, will undergo Tommy John surgery.
- White Sox right-hander Matt Foster has also undergone Tommy John surgery.
- With an increased emphasis on base-stealing, catcher throwing has become important once again, writes Esteban Rivera at Fangraphs.
Loading comments...