Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/22/23: Drew Smyly, Tyler O’Neill, and Kris Bubic

Hitting you with some weekend baseball news.

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hello all, happy Saturday! As the M’s look to secure the series win over the Cardinals this evening, here’s what you need to know.

In Mariners news...

  • Daniel Kramer at MLB analyzed Jarred Kelenic’s new swing, which is fueling his breakout season.
  • Despite a slow start to the season, Julio remains in rarefied air.

Around the league...

