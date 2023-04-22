Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/22/23: Drew Smyly, Tyler O’Neill, and Kris Bubic

Hello all, happy Saturday! As the M’s look to secure the series win over the Cardinals this evening, here’s what you need to know.

In Mariners news...

Daniel Kramer at MLB analyzed Jarred Kelenic’s new swing, which is fueling his breakout season.

Despite a slow start to the season, Julio remains in rarefied air.

Julio Rodríguez is the 2nd-fastest player (152 G) in MLB history to reach 30 career home runs & 30 career stolen bases, trailing only Mike Trout (146 G). — Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) April 22, 2023

Curtis Christianson at Prospect Insider updated readers on how top Mariners prospects are performing to this point, shouting out Zach DeLoach for his strong start to the campaign.

Around the league...