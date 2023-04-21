FanPost Friday: Mariners April Vibe Check

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. We are about 11% done with the 2023 season and the vibes are....questionable. Apologies for sharing this graphic again, but it’s worth repeating:

The MLB season is 11.11% complete.



some examples equivalent to how far along the season is



sorry if this makes no sense pic.twitter.com/5TfaEcL0qS — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) April 19, 2023

Obviously the wins and losses right now all count the same in the end, but still, that graphic provides some pertinent perspective (and a sense of humor).

But, this Mariners team has some glaring problems right now, two of which we pretty much all saw coming.

The second base black hole

The designated hitter black hole

Chris Flexen having a rough go in Robbie Ray’s rotation spot

Stumbling out of the gate is definitely nothing new for the Mariners, especially since this (mostly) same core of players has done so in both 2021 and 2022, only to play much better the latter half of the season and especially down the stretch. So, the rational fans among us know deep down it’s not time to panic yet, but that certainly doesn’t make watching these annoying losses in mostly winnable games any more fun. It sucks, it fact. Getting swept by the Brewers, who are definitely a good team, sucks really badly given how the Mariners were in striking distance of winning all three games at various points, but just couldn’t those key hits and outs they needed. (I highly recommend reading John’s piece from today about the lack of home runs at TMO right now.)

So, stumbling out of the gate mixed with high expectations coming off last season’s playoff run has created a lot of rancor and impatience among Mariners fans, so of course the sports radio hot take artists have been losing their shit. We all know here at LL that these folks are not to be taken seriously, and Brock Huard’s recent criticism of Julio Rodríguez reinforces that stance, as Huard derisively referred to him as “Mr Sports Illustrated cover boy, Mr. GQ” after Julio grounded out with the bases loaded to end Tuesday’s game and blasted him for not coming through in the big moment. Has Julio performed up to his own standards that we became accustomed to for most of the last season? No, not really. Did Julio struggle last April, too? Yes, mightily, although under different circumstances. Did Julio rake the rest of the season? You bet your ass. He’ll be fine, shock jocks. We know that. Leave him alone....oh shit I think he heard what you said....

Yeah, he’s gonna be fine.

Anyways, onto the VIBE CHECK.

Poll How are you feeling about the Seattle Mariners right now? Great!

Good

Kinda worried

Really worried

Extremely disappointed

Poll What should the Mariners do about the black hole at second base? Cut Kolten Wong, let José Caballero play

Let Wong figure it out, give most reps to Dylan Moore when he returns

Wong will be fine, he also has April-itus, it’ll work out

Other - sound off in comments

Poll What should the Mariners do about the black hole at DH? Let AJ Pollock and Tommy La Stella figure it out

DFA Tommy La Stella yesterday

Make a trade

Other - sound off in comments

Poll Do you like the HOME RUN TRIDENT? Yes

No

Not sure yet

Just don’t turn it upside down!!!

I would be remiss if I didn’t share in this space that WE HAVE CITY CONNECT UNIFORM LEAKS!!!!

BREAKING: Front of the Mariners city connect jersies. Notice the trident @Softykjr pic.twitter.com/lonI0F5bNK — Ethan (@TheEthanHammer) April 21, 2023

No hats yet, but let’s hear some TAKES.

Poll Given what you seen of the Mariners City Connect uniforms so far, what do you think? Love it!

Like it

It’s okay, need to see the rest

Safe/boring but good overall so far

Don’t like it

Hate it

Poll Last one, given what we’ve seen so far, how do you think the rest of the Mariners season is going to play out? They will be fine

They will NOT be fine

That’s all for this week. Let’s hope this weekend series versus the Cardinals is more fun. Also, GO KRAKEN. Have a great weekend, folks!