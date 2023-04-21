Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/21/23: Shohei Ohtani, Liam Hendriks, and Madison Bumgarner

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Here’s what’s going on around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Mariners left-hander Tommy Milone cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
Around the league...
- Jeff Passan reported that if the Angels fail to make the postseason this year, Shohei Ohtani definitely will not re-sign with Anaheim. This comes as no surprise, but the confirmation sent the baseball world swirling as people speculated where he could go and if the Angels would trade him. Passan named the Mariners as a team that may pursue him (which also comes as no surprise).
- It’s important to remember that the Oakland A’s situation is far from set in stone, as The Nevada Independent reports that the deal hinges on $500 million in public financing, which would need to be approved by state lawmakers.
- The Diamondbacks finally decided enough was enough and designated Madison Bumgarner for assignment, eating the last year and change of his contract.
- Congratulations, Liam!
Liam Hendriks is cancer free.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 20, 2023
We’re so happy for you, Liam and Kristi! pic.twitter.com/8wlOP5SwL0
- The Baseball America staff previewed the 2024 International Free Agent class. ($)
- The vibes in Pittsburgh are fantastic. That’s what happens when you bring Carlos Santana into the fold, I suppose.
The Pirates have a Pikachu that they give to players whenever they perform well. Yeah, vibes are gr8. pic.twitter.com/wdbbWXN4ai— Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) April 21, 2023
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs wonders where José Abreu’s power went.
- Well, I guess Kole Calhoun managed to land on his feet.
The Yankees announced that they have signed OF Kole Calhoun to a Minor League contract.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 20, 2023
