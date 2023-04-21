Jarred MVP Watch - Will The Mariners Right The Ship? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Anders Jorstad, Zach Mason and Evan James are here for Meet at the Mitt on 4/20! Yes indeed it’s a smoky Thursday in Seattle and the Mariners at 8-11, fresh off a sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. Are changes at DH afoot? Is Tommy La Stella fully cooked or al dente? We kick things off with an around the horn about new Ohtani rumors and Oakland finally landing a new stadium commitment from Last Vegas. Zach digs deep on Logan Gilbert, accompanying his excellent piece from earlier this week, be sure to check that out. Our final segment is the new “Jarred MVP watch”, which is entirely self-explanatory but a fun romp nonetheless. Lastly we take stock of where the team is and where hopefully it might be headed.Huge thanks to our new sponsor MacDougall Bats! Use the promo code “GOMS” at checkout to support the pod and get a great deal!

