Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/20/23: Kolten Wong, Max Scherzer, and the Oakland A’s

Good morning everyone! The Mariners (and fans) get a much-needed off-day today. So let’s catch you up on the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic spoke to Kolten Wong about his tough start to the season and how he is going to right the ship. ($)
Around the league...
- The Oakland A’s have purchased land near the Las Vegas strip, all but cementing their relocation to Sin City in the near future. You’ve got to feel bad for Oakland fans, who simply wanted their team to commit money to the on-field product, and who have already lost the Raiders to Vegas recently.
- A’s reliever Trevor May has been placed on the 15-day IL while he seeks help for anxiety.
- Meanwhile, Rockies reliever Daniel Bard returned to the Rockies after stepping away to deal with his anxiety disorder.
- The Guardians have called up top infield prospect Brayan Rocchio.
- If you’ve never played fantasy baseball before, Renee Dechert at Pitcher List provides five ways how participating can make you a better baseball fan.
- Russell A. Carleton at Baseball Prospectus wonders if it’s a good idea for MLB to consider allowing teams to end games in a tie. ($)
- Max Scherzer was tossed from his start yesterday after failing a foreign substance check. Interestingly, all three pitchers who have been ejected for foreign substances since they started doing these checks were tossed by Phil Cuzzi.
- This is unhinged, and I love it.
The MLB season is 11.11% complete.— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) April 19, 2023
some examples equivalent to how far along the season is
sorry if this makes no sense pic.twitter.com/5TfaEcL0qS
