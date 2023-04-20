The Daily Catch: April 20, 2023

Happy Thursday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and here’s MLB’s policy on marijuana use in case you were wondering:
Major League Baseball (MLB) further clarified the league’s cannabis policies this week, confirming players’ right to use cannabis products during off-hours but announcing that, for now, players are not allowed to partner with or accept sponsorships from cannabis companies, ESPN reports.
- Per Graham Abbott at Ganjapreneur.com, March 4th, 2023
Here’s today’s catch:
Photos of the game (Apr 19 vs. MIL)
- Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) gestures to the dugout after hitting a single during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
- Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after being hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a strikeout during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners fans hold a sign during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners hits his first major league hit against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates in in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (Apr 19 vs. MIL):
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) gestures to the dugout after hitting a single during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park.
Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after being hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a strikeout during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Mariners fans hold a sign during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners hits his first major league hit against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates in in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park.
Fake bets
Lose fake money instead of real money. Since it’s an off day let’s lend this section to our Seattle Kraken pals.
Poll
Game 02 Moneyline: Avalanche -205, Kraken +180
Avalanche
Kraken
Poll
Goals scored Over/Under: 5.5
Over (-128)
Under (+104)
These aren’t the Mariners you’re looking for
Photos of players and teams that aren’t the Mariners but they’re still fun to look at.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reaches for first base in the fourth inning against José Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images
- Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a double in the fifth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on April 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
- Joe Ryan #41 of the Minnesota Twins throws to first base in the second inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
- Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres looks on after defeating the Atlanta Braves 1-0 in a game at PETCO Park on April 19, 2023 in San Diego, California. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
- Willson Contreras #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks as umpire Manny Gonzalez #79 calls timeout in the first inning at Busch Stadium on April 19, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
- Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics steals second base while Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs waits for the ball in the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on April 19, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
A few fun polls
Poll
Would you rather:
Watch the Mariners at T-Mobile Park
Watch the Mariners from home
Watch the Mariners at a bar/brewery/restaurant
Poll
Would you rather:
Get tickets to 5 different games for free in the 300 level
Get tickets to 1 game for free in the lower 100 level
Poll
How did you get to this page?
From the Lookout Landing page
From another Lookout Landing article
From Twitter
From Facebook
From Bleacher Report
Other
