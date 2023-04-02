The Daily Catch: Apr 2, 2023

Happy Sunday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’ve got my fake money on Iowa winning the NCAAW Championship tonight.

With no other brackets able to score anymore points, and considering this person is already in 1st place, we officially have a winner for the NCAA Men’s Bracket Challenge! Congrats, alexw_bass! You did it!

Lookout Landing Watch Parties

If you haven’t signed up for our watch parties yet, you can still do so! We have a Discord for connecting fans that live outside of the Seattle market. To sign up, fill out this short form and wait for an email with an invite code.

So far we have 48 invites sent out. You could be next!

Photos of the Game (04/01 vs. CLE)

Grid View Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on April 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners steals second base during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on April 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) flips his bat after flying out to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) stands on the mound after surrendering a solo-home run to Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (background) during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) takes a selfie with fans before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Pick your photo of the game (04/01 vs. CLE): Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on April 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners steals second base during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on April 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) flips his bat after flying out to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) stands on the mound after surrendering a solo-home run to Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (background) during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) takes a selfie with fans before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park vote view results 3% Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on April 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (1 vote)

21% Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners steals second base during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on April 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (7 votes)

6% Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) flips his bat after flying out to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. (2 votes)

18% Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) stands on the mound after surrendering a solo-home run to Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (background) during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. (6 votes)

51% Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) takes a selfie with fans before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park (17 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Go Aztecs.

Ty made us put the @Aztec_MBB game on MarinersVision pic.twitter.com/IioLGBsnzr — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 1, 2023

4 year olds playing baseball be like:

Mookie Betts is a National Treasure in this.

No Risk Bets

This is where you can pretend you’re betting but don’t run the risk of losing your child’s college fund.

Poll Game total hits: Under 16.5 (-110)

Over 16.5 (-120) vote view results 75% Under 16.5 (-110) (18 votes)

25% Over 16.5 (-120) (6 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll When will the game end? Top of the 9th (-109)

Bottom of the 9th (+125)

In extra innings (+800) vote view results 64% Top of the 9th (-109) (16 votes)

36% Bottom of the 9th (+125) (9 votes)

0% In extra innings (+800) (0 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

Poll Marco Gonzales total strikeouts: Under 3.5 (-170)

Over 3.5 (+117) vote view results 61% Under 3.5 (-170) (16 votes)

38% Over 3.5 (+117) (10 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

Not baseball, but NCAAW. Who ya got? LSU or Iowa?

Poll Moneyline: LSU +130; Iowa -155 LSU

Iowa vote view results 14% LSU (3 votes)

85% Iowa (18 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Daily Trivia Question

Poll Last year Marco Gonzales pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on August 25th. What did he record that game? A win

A loss

No decision vote view results 34% A win (9 votes)

3% A loss (1 vote)

61% No decision (16 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll