Mariners Game #18 Preview: Milwaukee at Seattle

Well, the Seattle Kraken won their first playoff game ever last night on the road in very convincing fashion and moments later, the Mariners were one bases-loaded knock away from a walk-off extra innings victory. Sadly, we Seattle sports fans did not get to enter an even higher astral plane of sports joy as Julio grounded out to end the game, but hey, the contingent of LLers who are also hockey fans at least had something very nice to hang their hats on.

That brings us to another daytime baseball game in which the Mariners look to avoid a sweep, same situation as last week. Last week, Logan Gilbert played the role of “Stopper,” something he is very familiar with and seems to thrive on. This time, well, it’s Marco Gonzales as he returns to the mound post-paternity leave. The pitching staff’s foremost dad might be a little sleepy out there, but if so, the afternoon start time might play to his advantage. No late night at the stadium, just possibly at home rocking a cranky infant. Best of luck on both fronts, Marco!

Lineups

Kolten Wong sits versus the lefty Eric Lauer and Jose Caballero gets the start at 2B. Wong’s struggles at the plate in 2023 have been well-documented so it would just be lovely if Caballero could hit even a little bit and perhaps become a better option at 2B going forward, at least until Dylan Moore returns and re-adjusts to MLB pitching. The Cardinals look to start another lefty on Friday in Steven Matz, so expect to see another start for Cabellero then if DMo isn’t yet ready to return. Servais praised Caballero in his pre-game presser, saying he thought the Panamanian played well in his MLB debut, taking good at-bats, showing well defensively, and playing fearlessly on the bases.

News and Notes from Scott’s Presser

AJ Pollock was ill, but is now feeling better:

AJ Pollock is the DH today. He's been under the weather after dealing with a 24-hour bug a couple days ago. Back to full strength today. — Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) April 19, 2023

Haggerty should return to the roster on Saturday, likely not needing a rehab stint.

Rehab assignment updates: Servais says according to the training staff, Dylan Moore, Cade Marlowe, and Taylor Trammell all had successful first rehab outings last night. DMo was 1-for-2 with a walk, no strikeouts, and a stolen base with the AquaSox, and Trammell and Marlowe both doubled for Tacoma. Both teams won their respective games.

Your daily Andrés Muñoz update: He threw off a mound yesterday and felt great. Throwing at 80%, his last pitch was 98 mph, and he was also throwing sliders, so he should be ready to head out on a rehab assignment very soon, and will likely only need a couple rehab appearances before returning.

Gonna have to fact-check this claim, but sure!

"It's been brought to my attention by our pitching director that when you have kids, you start throwing harder, so I'm looking for big things out of Marco today" -Servais. He declines to answer whether the same holds true for catchers. — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 19, 2023

Game Information

Game Time: 1:10 PM

TV: Root Sports Northwest (Goldsmith, Blowers)

Radio: Seattle Sports Radio 710 AM (Rizzs, Sims)

Today in Mariners History

1996 - Alex Rodriguez’ grand slam highlighted an 11-3 win vs. Detroit that tied the franchise record of eight straight wins. (this was technically yesterday in Mariners History, but watch this video for a vintage Dave Niehaus call and wittle bwaby A-Rod mashing a salami to LF)