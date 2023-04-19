The Daily Catch: Apr 19, 2023

Happy Hump Day, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I have a whole bunch (3) of photo polls for you to vote in today.
Here’s the catch:
Photos of the Week (Apr 10 - Apr 16)
- APRIL 10: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his 414-foot game-tying solo home run with Eugenio Suarez #28 in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs went on to win in 10 innings. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
- APRIL 11: Julio Rodriguez #44 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after the two run home run in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images
- APRIL 12: Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) celebrates with right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (L) after scoring a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
- APRIL 14: Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) hits a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) watches the hit at left. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
- APRIL 15: Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France and third baseman Eugenio Suarez celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
- APRIL 16: Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) celebrates after the final out of the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Choose your photo of the week (Apr 10-16):
-
21%
-
0%
-
42%
-
7%
-
7%
-
21%
Photos of the Game (Apr 17 vs. MIL)
- Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners blows a bubble during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners steals third base against Brian Anderson #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out during the tenth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on April 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on April 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (Apr 17 vs. MIL):
-
33%
-
0%
-
33%
-
8%
-
25%
Photos of the Game (Apr 16 vs. MIL)
- Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) tags out Seattle Mariners Eugenio Suarez (28) in a run down during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29), right, celebrates in the dugout with third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners looks to throw after tagging out Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Chris Flexen #77 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners is caught stealing in between second base and third base during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 17, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (Apr 16 vs. MIL):
-
30%
-
20%
-
0%
-
0%
-
0%
-
10%
-
10%
-
30%
