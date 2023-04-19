 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/19/23: Hunter Greene, Jeffrey Springs, and Levi Stoudt

Extensions, injuries, and call-ups galore!

By Anders Jorstad
Good day everyone! There was actually quite a bit going on around baseball yesterday, let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • We hardly knew ye, JB.

Around the league...

  • The Reds susprised the baseball world by signing young ace Hunter Greene to a six-year contract extension. After shedding a ton oof money in payroll over the last couple of years, it seems the organization is ready to (at least partially) re-invest in the team.
  • The Oakland A’s are calling up top pitching prospect Mason Miller to make his MLB debut today against the Cubs. Melissa Lockard at The Athletic covered everything you need to know about the right-handed flamethrower. ($)
  • Rays breakout starter Jeffrey Springs will undergo Tommy John surgery, taking him out of action for the rest of the season.
  • Levi Stoudt was a minor piece of the trade that brought Luis Castillo to Seattle.
  • Alex Kirshner at FiveThirtyEight wrote about three former top prospects who are finally seeing the success everyone thought they’d have, one of them being Jarred Kelenic.
  • Well...I guess if it works!
  • This poor guy is being tossed around the league like a hacky sack. He’s onto his fifth organization since November.

