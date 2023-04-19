Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/19/23: Hunter Greene, Jeffrey Springs, and Levi Stoudt

Good day everyone! There was actually quite a bit going on around baseball yesterday, let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- We hardly knew ye, JB.
Mariners roster move: RHP JB Bukauskas has been claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) April 18, 2023
Around the league...
- The Reds susprised the baseball world by signing young ace Hunter Greene to a six-year contract extension. After shedding a ton oof money in payroll over the last couple of years, it seems the organization is ready to (at least partially) re-invest in the team.
- The Oakland A’s are calling up top pitching prospect Mason Miller to make his MLB debut today against the Cubs. Melissa Lockard at The Athletic covered everything you need to know about the right-handed flamethrower. ($)
- Rays breakout starter Jeffrey Springs will undergo Tommy John surgery, taking him out of action for the rest of the season.
- Levi Stoudt was a minor piece of the trade that brought Luis Castillo to Seattle.
Welcome to The Show, Levi Stoudt‼️— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 18, 2023
The Reds' No. 14 prospect has been added to the taxi squad and is scheduled to start tomorrow and make his MLB debut! pic.twitter.com/dkwZ4GSZqp
- Alex Kirshner at FiveThirtyEight wrote about three former top prospects who are finally seeing the success everyone thought they’d have, one of them being Jarred Kelenic.
- Well...I guess if it works!
THE BALL HIT THE GROUND AND THEN NICK HIT A DOUBLE. pic.twitter.com/6CUtyb3qFj— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 19, 2023
- This poor guy is being tossed around the league like a hacky sack. He’s onto his fifth organization since November.
The #Braves today claimed OF Nick Solak off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 18, 2023
- Major League Baseball is going to experiment with more rule changes in the Independent Atlantic League this season.
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus discussed the return of bunting to Major League Baseball. ($)
- Rob Manfred expressed a desire to limit the length of MLB player contracts, reports Evan Drellich at The Athletic. Of course, Tony Clark said the MLBPA would absolutely not consider this. ($)
