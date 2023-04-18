 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/18/23: Sam Haggerty, Jacob deGrom, and Pablo Lopez

A light batch of links for your Tuesday.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is the latest guest on MLBPA’s new game series:
  • Prior to yesterday’s game, the Mariners reinstated LHP Marco Gonzales from the paternity list and placed infielder Sam Haggerty on the 7-day IL with a concussion.

Around the league...

  • The Texas Rangers are the latest team to release their Nike City Connect jerseys. What are your thoughts on their new look?
  • Rangers righty Jacob deGrom was taken out of his start last night with right wrist soreness, and will have a re-evaluation today to determine the severity of his injury.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...