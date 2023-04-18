Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/18/23: Sam Haggerty, Jacob deGrom, and Pablo Lopez

In Mariners news...
- Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is the latest guest on MLBPA’s new game series:
Can @Mariners outfielder @TeoscarH name all the items in the box? We find out NOW in episode two of Touch 'Em All! pic.twitter.com/hJnVZWu9pq— MLBPA (@MLBPA) April 17, 2023
- Prior to yesterday’s game, the Mariners reinstated LHP Marco Gonzales from the paternity list and placed infielder Sam Haggerty on the 7-day IL with a concussion.
Around the league...
- The Texas Rangers are the latest team to release their Nike City Connect jerseys. What are your thoughts on their new look?
For the Metroplex. pic.twitter.com/HKB7seiqAN— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 17, 2023
- Rangers righty Jacob deGrom was taken out of his start last night with right wrist soreness, and will have a re-evaluation today to determine the severity of his injury.
Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom was removed from tonight's start in Kansas City as a precaution with right wrist soreness. He will continue to be evaluated.— Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 18, 2023
- Pending a physical, the Minnesota Twins and RHP Pablo Lopez have agreed on a four-year/$73.5 million contract extension that will cover the 2024-2027 seasons.
- New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. He awaits MRI results, but will likely be out for four to six weeks.
- Milwaukee Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes left the team’s game against the Mariners in the 6th inning with an apparent injury, with no official word yet on what the injury is.
