Sunny Side Up - Have The Mariners Steadied The Ship? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Evan James are here for Meet At The Mitt episode 9! The Mariners swept the Colorado Rockies out of Seattle and find themselves at .500 with things looking up as the rare foe St. Louis Cardinals come to T Mobile Park. Ten percent of the season is in the books, so how are we feeling? Jarred! right? So hot right now. The biggest (non)surprise so far? The pitching staff is collectively tied with Tampa Bay for the league lead in WAR by Fangraphs. Kate goes into detail on Logan Gilbert, Walter, “The Stopper” and how essential he has been to the team’s success. Twitter questions abound on Chris Flexen’s rocky start, Kolten Wong’s smoke and mirrors show and the state of the American League West. Everyone gets in a few jabs at the deeply questionable design choices for the Texas Rangers City Connect uniforms and nervously awaits the Mariners own design reveal on May 5th. Finally, huge thanks to our new sponsor MacDougall Bats! Use the promo code “GOMS” at checkout to support the pod and get a great deal!

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio

https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad

https://twitter.com/RealZachMason

https://macdougallbats.com/ PROMO CODE “GOMS”