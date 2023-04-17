Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/17/23: Jesse Winker, Brett Baty, and Kris Bubic

Good morning everyone and happy Monday! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Darius Austin at Baseball Prospectus wonders if this Jarred Kelenic breakout is for real. ($)
- Jesse Winker will be returning to Seattle today as the Brewers come to town. The outfielder spoke about how he feels about the coming reunion.
Around the league...
- The Mets have called up top infield prospect Brett Baty.
- Royals left-hander Kris Bubic was placed on the injured list with a left flexor strain in the middle of what appears to be a breakout month for the starter.
- It’s just as they say: life imitates art.
Saint Jerome and the Angel of Judgement, by Michael Leopold Willmann, 1664, by Greg Fiume pic.twitter.com/qK4pQzT5fV— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) April 14, 2023
- Jazz Chisholm seems to be acclimating to center field better than expected.
Let's talk about this Jazz Chisholm Jr. catch for a minute. It doesn't look like it but it was a really spectacular play (25% catch prob).— Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) April 16, 2023
Why? Because what you don't see on the broadcast here is ... pic.twitter.com/N67hkAMR4h
.. a really fantastic jump. That's +7.6 feet better than avg in the first three seconds, and in the right direction. An avg jump leaves him 7.6 feet short and maybe requires a dive. A bad jump gives him NO shot.— Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) April 16, 2023
But a great jump? He makes it look easy. That's a tremendous play. pic.twitter.com/PBj8d3dzDS
- What happens when a manager benches a star player for disciplinary reasons? Cody Stavenhagen at The Athletic investigates. ($)
