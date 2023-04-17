 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/17/23: Jesse Winker, Brett Baty, and Kris Bubic

Some baseball news to kick off your week.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone and happy Monday! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Darius Austin at Baseball Prospectus wonders if this Jarred Kelenic breakout is for real. ($)
  • Jesse Winker will be returning to Seattle today as the Brewers come to town. The outfielder spoke about how he feels about the coming reunion.

Around the league...

  • The Mets have called up top infield prospect Brett Baty.
  • Royals left-hander Kris Bubic was placed on the injured list with a left flexor strain in the middle of what appears to be a breakout month for the starter.
  • It’s just as they say: life imitates art.
  • Jazz Chisholm seems to be acclimating to center field better than expected.

