The Daily Catch: Apr 17, 2023

Happy Monday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I wrote my first recap of the season yesterday.

Here’s today’s catch:

Mariners Trivia Question

Scroll to the bottom of the page for today’s answer.

Poll This weekend the Mariners welcomed back Ruppert Jones, the first overall pick in the Mariner ‘76 expansion draft and the club’s first ever All-Star. What team did Jones come to the Mariners from? Kansas City Royals

California Angels

New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vote view results 65% Kansas City Royals (31 votes)

8% California Angels (4 votes)

8% New York Yankees (4 votes)

17% San Diego Padres (8 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

Photos of the Game (04/15 vs. COL)

Grid View Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and relief pitcher Diego Castillo celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France and third baseman Eugenio Suarez celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates at third base after hitting a 3-RBI triple against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) wears Jackie Robinson Day socks during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez #42 of the Seattle Mariners runs to first base while Jarred Kelenic #42 runs home during the sixth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Ty France #42 of the Seattle Mariners and Elehuris Montero #42 of the Colorado Rockies stand on first base during the first inning of the game at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Poll Choose your photo of the game (04/15 vs. COL): Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and relief pitcher Diego Castillo celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France and third baseman Eugenio Suarez celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates at third base after hitting a 3-RBI triple against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) wears Jackie Robinson Day socks during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park.

Julio Rodriguez #42 of the Seattle Mariners runs to first base while Jarred Kelenic #42 runs home during the sixth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Ty France #42 of the Seattle Mariners and Elehuris Montero #42 of the Colorado Rockies stand on first base during the first inning. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. vote view results 2% Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and relief pitcher Diego Castillo celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park (1 vote)

36% Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France and third baseman Eugenio Suarez celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park (14 votes)

21% Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates at third base after hitting a 3-RBI triple against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. (8 votes)

2% Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) wears Jackie Robinson Day socks during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park. (1 vote)

28% Julio Rodriguez #42 of the Seattle Mariners runs to first base while Jarred Kelenic #42 runs home during the sixth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (11 votes)

7% Ty France #42 of the Seattle Mariners and Elehuris Montero #42 of the Colorado Rockies stand on first base during the first inning. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (3 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

Photos of the Game (04/16 vs. COL)

Grid View Kolten Wong #16, J.P. Crawford #3, Ty France #23, Cal Raleigh #29, Paul Sewald #37, and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners dance after the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 1-0. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to throwing a strike to end the game against the against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 1-0. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) celebrates after the final out of the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) scores a run off an RBI single hit by Seattle Mariners right fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) (not pictured) during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) returns to first base during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners steals 2nd base, then advances to 3rd on a throwing error by Brian Serven #6 of the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Poll Choose your photo of the game (04/16 vs. COL): Kolten Wong #16, J.P. Crawford #3, Ty France #23, Cal Raleigh #29, Paul Sewald #37, and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners dance after the game against the Colorado Rockies. The Seattle Mariners won 1-0.

Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to throwing a strike to end the game against the against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 1-0.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) celebrates after the final out of the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) scores a run off an RBI single hit by Seattle Mariners right fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) (not pictured) during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) returns to first base during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park.

Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners steals 2nd base, then advances to 3rd on a throwing error by Brian Serven #6 of the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. vote view results 15% Kolten Wong #16, J.P. Crawford #3, Ty France #23, Cal Raleigh #29, Paul Sewald #37, and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners dance after the game against the Colorado Rockies. The Seattle Mariners won 1-0. (5 votes)

18% Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to throwing a strike to end the game against the against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 1-0. (6 votes)

24% Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) celebrates after the final out of the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park (8 votes)

21% Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) scores a run off an RBI single hit by Seattle Mariners right fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) (not pictured) during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. (7 votes)

15% Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) returns to first base during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park. (5 votes)

6% Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners steals 2nd base, then advances to 3rd on a throwing error by Brian Serven #6 of the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (2 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Welcome to the France family, Buddy!

Speaking of Ruppert Jones, here’s a selfie of him, Dave Sims and Hyphen from this year’s Jackie Robinson Day.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some eat poutine hot dogs.

Mariners Trivia Question

Answer: While Jones played for the Royals, Angels, Yankees and Padres during his career, it was the Royals he was left unprotected by in 1976 leading to him being picked first overall by the Seattle Mariners in the expansion draft.