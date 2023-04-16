8-8: Chart

Luis Castillo strikeouts: 9

Hardest hit ball of the game: 106.9mph by Cal Raleigh in the 8th inning

Number of adult men named Justin that played in this game: 2

“Cozy” Nintendo Switch games my roommate downloaded while I watched this game: 4

Win Probability Chart

Doing your taxes as soon as you get all your forms in: Jarred Kelenic, .322 WPA

Doing your taxes two nights before they’re due: Julio Rodríguez, -.228 WPA

During the Game

Mariners roster move: LHP Brennan Bernardino has been claimed off waivers by the Boston Red Sox. — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) April 16, 2023

I’ll be sure to visit him in Worcester and say ‘hello’ for all of us at Lookout Landing.