8-8: Chart

Seattle Mariners 1, Colorado Rockies 0
Luis Castillo strikeouts: 9
Hardest hit ball of the game: 106.9mph by Cal Raleigh in the 8th inning
Number of adult men named Justin that played in this game: 2
“Cozy” Nintendo Switch games my roommate downloaded while I watched this game: 4
Win Probability Chart
Doing your taxes as soon as you get all your forms in: Jarred Kelenic, .322 WPA
Doing your taxes two nights before they’re due: Julio Rodríguez, -.228 WPA
During the Game
Mariners roster move: LHP Brennan Bernardino has been claimed off waivers by the Boston Red Sox.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) April 16, 2023
I’ll be sure to visit him in Worcester and say ‘hello’ for all of us at Lookout Landing.
Loading comments...