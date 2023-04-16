Mariners Games #16 Preview: Colorado at Seattle

Today’s game comes on the heels of a series-clinching win last night. With La Piedra on the mound it’s looking like we have a pretty good chance to get back to .500 today. What say you?

Today’s Lineup

Our Slant

As previously mentioned, today is La Piedra Day! Across his 3 starts this season he’s 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA having only given up 2 earned runs across 17.2 innings pitched. To boot, those two runs came in the last start having secured two scoreless outings to begin the season. When he did that he became the 3rd Mariners pitcher to start the season with a 0.00 ERA after two games – joining King Felix (2007) and James Paxton (2017).

We’ve also got two hot! hot! hot! hitters in our lineup today – J.P. Crawford, Eugenio Suárez, Teo Two Cars and the Returned Prodigal Son, Jarred Kelenic.

Crawford has both hit safely and drawn at least one walk in each of his last 4 games since April 11.

Suárez has reached base in 12 consecutive games and during that run is batting .320 with 6 runs, 2 doubles, 2 home runs and 13 RBI.

Hernández went 2-for-5 with an RBI last night, extending his hitting streak to 6 games, batting .357 with 3 runs, 1 double, 1 home run and 5 RBI during that stretch.

Kelenic, well, Kelenic has seemingly found his groove. Last night he went 1-for-4 with a run scored last night, extending his career-high hitting streak to 9 games – during the streak, he is batting .438 with 8 runs, 4 doubles, 4 home runs and 7 RBI.

Rockies Slant

RHP Noah Davis has been promoted from Triple-A and will make the start today for the #Rockies in Seattle.



To make room for Davis, IF/OF Nolan Jones has been optioned back to Triple-A Albuquerque. — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) April 16, 2023

The Rockies have called up 25-year-old Noah Davis to start today against the M’s. Davis has one big league appearance dating back to last September when he made his debut in a relief appearance. In the one inning he pitched he recorded two strikeouts and a walk...along with 3 hits, 2 earned runs, and a home run. This season in the minors he’s earned himself a 4.26 ERA across 3 starts.

Take in the Game

Watch: ROOT SPORTS

Listen: 710 KIRO

Game Start: 1:10 PT / 4:10 ET