 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/16/23: Félix Hernández, Domingo German, and Zach Neto

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • I would run through a brick wall for Félix Hernández.
  • Be on the lookout for a brawl between the Mariners and Rockies this afternoon, “sources” say it’s imminent.

Around the league...

  • Reader, I promise you, I’ve tried to come up with a caption worthy of putting in front of this clip, but I’m not creative to upstage the comedy on display.
  • I don’t think you can blame anyone here, that looked like a Stanton homerun all the way. In spite of the caption, I watched it and also thought it was gone off the bat!
  • Some injury news at a bad time for the Rays, who have now lost two in a row after starting the season on a 13-game winning streak.
  • Some injury news for the Giants, who have now lost three in a row after starting the season on a one-game losing streak, Joc Pederson is going on the IL.
  • The The Angels Angels of Anaheim called up top prospect Zach Neto yesterday to take over as the full-time shortstop.
  • Finally some good news for Red Sox fans!
  • Welcome to the Ump Show, etc.
  • Just in case anybody was going to suggest that it might not have been an enhancing foreign substance, the ball famously does not lie.

Nick’s pick...

  • If you’re ever on a ferry that runs aground, remember, lifejackets can be found underneath bench seats in the passenger cabin, in lockers on the sun deck, and in drop bins at the base of the stairwells.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...