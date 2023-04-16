Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/16/23: Félix Hernández, Domingo German, and Zach Neto

In Mariners news...
- I would run through a brick wall for Félix Hernández.
Felix Hernandez getting a tattoo of Seattle on his leg as we speak forever our ace #HappyFelixDay pic.twitter.com/1z5dgm95g2— Ben Ranieri (@BenRanieri10) April 15, 2023
- Be on the lookout for a brawl between the Mariners and Rockies this afternoon, “sources” say it’s imminent.
There's a brawl alert for Rockies-Mariners on Sunday. Haven't seen one involving Colorado since Perdomo-Arenado in 2018.— DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) April 16, 2023
Around the league...
- Reader, I promise you, I’ve tried to come up with a caption worthy of putting in front of this clip, but I’m not creative to upstage the comedy on display.
still laughing about this and if i wasn't a lifelong a's fan would be laughing much harderpic.twitter.com/gzpaFSbVYD— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 15, 2023
- I don’t think you can blame anyone here, that looked like a Stanton homerun all the way. In spite of the caption, I watched it and also thought it was gone off the bat!
Everyone thought this was gone— 4 Train Savages (@FourSavages) April 15, 2023
The fans, Michael Kay, Stanton, and the Siren operator pic.twitter.com/T5onaDik26
- Some injury news at a bad time for the Rays, who have now lost two in a row after starting the season on a 13-game winning streak.
Ji-Man Choi to the 10-day IL with a strained left Achilles tendon. Marcano recalled.— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) April 15, 2023
- Some injury news for the Giants, who have now lost three in a row after starting the season on a one-game losing streak, Joc Pederson is going on the IL.
- The The Angels Angels of Anaheim called up top prospect Zach Neto yesterday to take over as the full-time shortstop.
The Los Angeles Angels are calling up shortstop Zach Neto, their first-round pick from the 2022 draft. Neto, 22, will be the first '22 pick to debut -- after only 44 minor league games in which he hit .322/.408/.529. He's expected to take over at shortstop full-time.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 15, 2023
- Finally some good news for Red Sox fans!
We're so back pic.twitter.com/UVCpULFAoW— Pod On Lansdowne (@PodOnLansdowne) April 15, 2023
- Welcome to the Ump Show, etc.
Just to sum this up…Domingo German was cheating by using sticky stuff, the umpires caught him using the sticky stuff, was only told to wash his hands, while the only person ejected here was Rocco Baldelli for wanting the umpires to enforce the rules. K. pic.twitter.com/ih5j5KJ9R2— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 15, 2023
- Just in case anybody was going to suggest that it might not have been an enhancing foreign substance, the ball famously does not lie.
Domingo German spin rates, first 3 innings:— Jeremy Maschino (@JMaschino_56) April 15, 2023
• Curve: 2774
• Sinker: 2608
• 4-Seam: 2601
• Changeup: 2471
Domingo German spin rates after the umps told him to was his hands:
• Curve: 2629 (⬇️45)
• Sinker: 2463 (⬇️145)
• 4-Seam: 2569(⬇️32)
• Changeup: 2394 (⬇️77)
