Mariners Game #15 Preview, Colorado at Seattle

After a tasty win yesterday, the Mariners look to lock up a series win today in the second of three games against the Colorado Rockies. Here are today’s lineups:

Ryan Feltner is starting his second ever game in an AL ballpark today; the only player in the M’s lineup who has faced him before is Kolten Wong. On September 5th of last year, Wong reached first base twice on HBPs and struck out swinging against Feltner. In actually relevant news, Feltner has given up eight runs in 9.2 innings over two outings so far this year with ten strikeouts and eight walks. The Rockies’ lineup is almost the same as yesterday, but young third baseman Elehuris Montero is back after missing three games with a sore thumb. For more on the Rockies team and the players playing today, check out our series preview.

Any day George Kirby takes the mound is an exciting day to be a Mariners fan. Kirby recorded a quality start but no decision in his last start in Cleveland, allowing one run in six innings (5H 0BB 4K). Across his three interleague starts, Kirby has the lowest ERA of any active player with at least that many: 1.06. Tommy La Stella and Cal Raleigh are back in the M’s lineup today after Pollock and Murphy got the start yesterday. Four of the M’s offensive starters have 9+ game on base streaks: Teoscar Hernández (12G), Eugenio Suárez (11G), Ty France (11G), and Jarred Kelenic (9G).

Roster moves:

Mariners roster moves:



Jose Caballero, INF, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

Tommy Milone, LHP, designated for assignment.



Scott Servais said in his pre-game media comments that he hopes Milone will stick around with the team, particularly after yesterday’s good spot start. This move means we’ve got the chance to see an MLB debut for Jose Caballero this weekend; y’all know I love a debut. Keep an eye out for another move in the next couple of days when Marco Gonzales returns from paternity leave.

Tonight’s Game Information:

Tonight’s game starts at 6:40 PM Pacific and will be broadcast on television on ROOT (Dave Sims and Mike Blowers) and on radio on Seattle Sports 710 AM (Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith). You can also still get tickets to go to the game for as little as $26 before fees on the Mariners website. I certainly recommend catching a Jackie Robinson Day live if you’ve never done so. There is also a “42” hat giveaway to the first 10,000 fans, who are likely already in the ballpark.

Today in Mariners history:

1996 - In the first meeting with the Angels since the 1995 A.L. West tie-breaker, the Mariners post their greatest comeback in team history. Trailing 9-1 vs. California in the fourth inning, the Mariners rally to tie the game at 10-10 on Russ Davis’ three-run double in the seventh. Jay Buhner drives in the game winner in the eighth inning in an improbable 11-10 win.

Jackie Robinson Day:

I always enjoy the interviews and stories that teams and news outlets put out for Jackie Robinson Day (though I wish there were more interviews with Negro League players and content about Black history in baseball all year round!). The official Mariners Podcast has a few Jackie Robinson Day episodes from years past that are well worth a listen. Episode 629 in particular contains meaningful and interesting interviews with Vin Scully, Don Newcombe, Bob Kendrick, Ken Griffey Jr., and Sharon Robinson. Give it a listen anywhere you find podcasts. It will also be an entertaining day to read photo captions, since all players across the league will wear #42 and journalists will need to... actually know what players look like.