Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/15/23: Dylan Moore, Mason Miller, and Logan Webb

Catching you up on the latest news from around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone! While you bask in the afterglow of another brilliant Jarred Kelenic performance, here’s what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Jerry Dipoto publicly expressed confidence that Kolten Wong will bounce back from his early-season slump. His progress will be something to watch as a Dylan Moore return looms on the horizon.
  • Speaking of Moore, he’s expected to start a rehab assignment in Tacoma on Tuesday, but it’s not clear how many games he will need to be ready to rejoin the team.

Around the league...

  • A group of Oakland fans are coordinating a “reverse boycott” in an attempt to show the ownership group how many fans they could have at the games if they actually spent money on the team. A good idea, or a bad one?
  • I’m sorry, I know this pitch clock violation is going to rile up a lot of people who are anti-pitch clock, but this is just super funny to me.

Anders’ picks...

  • I don’t drink coffee (or live in Seattle anymore) so I’ll sit this one out, but what’s your preference?

