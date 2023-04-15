Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/15/23: Dylan Moore, Mason Miller, and Logan Webb

Good morning everyone! While you bask in the afterglow of another brilliant Jarred Kelenic performance, here’s what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Jerry Dipoto publicly expressed confidence that Kolten Wong will bounce back from his early-season slump. His progress will be something to watch as a Dylan Moore return looms on the horizon.
- Speaking of Moore, he’s expected to start a rehab assignment in Tacoma on Tuesday, but it’s not clear how many games he will need to be ready to rejoin the team.
Around the league...
- It’ll come as no surprise to anyone reading this that Nelson Cruz has been a transformational clubhouse presence for San Diego. Hannah Keyser has the story.
- It must be extensions week: The Giants have agreed to a five-year contract extension with right-hander Logan Webb.
- Young Twins closer Jhoan Duran might be getting even better, writes Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs.
- Tigers infielder Javy Báez was benched by manager A.J. Hinch as a disciplinary measure.
- The White Sox claimed infielder Nick Solak off waivers from the Mariners. We hardly knew ye, Nick.
- Aaron Judge won a legal dispute against a fan over the trademarks “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge.”
- Well, I think we found another divisional pitcher who will be torturing Mariners fans for years. Perhaps we’ll even see him when the M’s visit Oakland at the beginning of May.
Mason Miller. Dominant.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 15, 2023
The third-ranked @Athletics prospect whiffed 11 over 5 no-hit, no-walk frames and reached 100 mph 23 times for @AviatorsLV: pic.twitter.com/OsB0p6APi2
- A group of Oakland fans are coordinating a “reverse boycott” in an attempt to show the ownership group how many fans they could have at the games if they actually spent money on the team. A good idea, or a bad one?
THE “HERE WE ARE” REVERSE BOYCOTT!!!— Rooted In Oakland (@OaklandRooted) April 14, 2023
Come join us at the Coliseum on June 13 as the A’s face off against the Tampa Bay Ray’s. The idea is to pack the stadium and show the owners our frustration (shirts, signs, etc). Together, we can show the most dedicated fans in the MLB. pic.twitter.com/K96ZOfOIA6
- I’m sorry, I know this pitch clock violation is going to rile up a lot of people who are anti-pitch clock, but this is just super funny to me.
Petty pitch clock violation alert: Cody Bellinger gets a long ovation in his first at-bat back at Dodger Stadium. Is given a violation for his troubles. pic.twitter.com/ZUF6ARiatC— The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 15, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- I don’t drink coffee (or live in Seattle anymore) so I’ll sit this one out, but what’s your preference?
Who’s your favorite, Seattle? pic.twitter.com/YWiJd1JwdE— GNCordova (@GNCordova) April 14, 2023
