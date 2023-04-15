The Daily Catch: April 15, 2023

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners takes the field before the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Tom Murphy #2 douses Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners with water after the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two run home run during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) advances to second base for a two-run double against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) reacts following a double-play attempt by the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports