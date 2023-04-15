 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Catch: April 15, 2023

Happy Jackie Robinson Day!

By Shay Weintraub
Happy weekend, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m a big fan of the new Minnesota Twins uniforms.

Here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Game (04/14 vs. COL)

  • Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners takes the field before the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Tom Murphy #2 douses Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners with water after the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two run home run during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) advances to second base for a two-run double against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) reacts following a double-play attempt by the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) hits a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) watches the hit at left. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

