The Daily Catch: April 15, 2023

Happy weekend, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m a big fan of the new Minnesota Twins uniforms.
Here’s today’s catch:
Photos of the Game (04/14 vs. COL)
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners takes the field before the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Tom Murphy #2 douses Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners with water after the game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two run home run during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on April 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) advances to second base for a two-run double against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) reacts following a double-play attempt by the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) hits a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) watches the hit at left. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Choose your photo of the game (04/14 vs. COL):
To win:
Mariners (-250)
Rockies (+200)
Over/Under on Runs: 8
Over (-110)
Under (-110)
Highest scoring inning:
1st Inning (+850)
2nd Inning (+1000)
3rd Inning (+850)
4th Inning (+950)
5th Inning (+900)
6th Inning (+900)
7th Inning (+900)
8th Inning (+850)
9th Inning (+2000)
