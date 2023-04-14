 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

6-8: Chart

okay fine. i had fun.

By Nick Vitalis
/ new
Colorado Rockies v Seattle Mariners
Unreasonably happy for this rich white kid
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
hehehe

A delicious fish burrito: Jarred Kelenic, .268 WPA

Not having the confidence to order it properly: Trevor Gott, -.159 WPA

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...