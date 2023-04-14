Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/14/23: Matt Strahm, Roberto Pérez, and Jeffrey Springs

Hello folks! The Mariners begin a series against the Rockies this evening. Here’s what you need to know as we get the weekend started.
In Mariners news...
- The Rainiers are having to deal with some pitcher depth issues because of the constant transactions with the Mariners.
The Mariners have signed LHP Eric Stout and he's with the Rainiers today. Reliever who pitched in 20 big league games last year - two with the Cubs, 18 with the Pirates.— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) April 13, 2023
Tuesday's emergency starter Riley Davis has been transferred back to Class-A Modesto.
- Help Paul Sewald and support a great cause!
Hey everyone #SewaldsStrikeouts4Kids is back for the 2023 season and we’re excited to continue supporting KidVantage by raising more money for more kids and families in need. Follow the link here and my bio to pledge today!https://t.co/nhIwsG1SAn— Paul Sewald (@ItsPaulSewald) April 13, 2023
Around the league...
- Phillies left-hander Matt Strahm expressed concern for fan safety if MLB teams decide to extend beer sales later into the game.
- The Orioles are optioning starting pitcher Cole Irvin to the minors. They just acquired the pitcher from the A’s this last winter.
- Giants catcher Roberto Pérez will miss the remainder of the season as he recovers from rotator cuff surgery.
- Rays left-handed breakout starter Jeffrey Springs looks headed to the injured list with ulnar inflammation.
- With their 13th consecutive win to start the season, the Rays have tied the modern MLB record.
- What are the odds of this happening?
Hit by Bobby Witt Jr.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 13, 2023
Caught by Bobby Witt Sr.
What a moment for the Witt family. pic.twitter.com/67CF6F7wbF
Anders’ picks...
- To all of my gamers out there: Are you ready?
"Our last line of defense will be Link“— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2023
Watch the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, coming May 12th, only on Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/oocfw39s9z
Loading comments...