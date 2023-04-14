Jarred Ascending - Is This The Breakout We’ve Been Waiting For? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Anders Jorstad, Zach Mason and Evan James are here for Meet at the Mitt on an auspicious Thursday afternoon/ The Mariners won the final game of the 3-3 road trip to roll back into Seattle at 5-8. There have been highs and deep, profound lows in the seasons first two weeks, but some bright spots are there to be found. Zach breaks down Jarred’s monster success over the season’s first few weeks, capping it off with some highlight reel home runs in the Chicago series. Anders preaches patience as Kolten Wong sorts himself at the plate and Dylan Moore slowly ramps up to speed. Evan reminds us all that 13 games is just far enough into the season for opinions to gel, but not late enough to fully crystalize. Everyone collectively shares a little jealousy over the wild start of the Tampa Bay Rays. Lastly we take stock of where the team is and where hopefully it might be headed with series against the underbelly of the National League (Colorado Rockies, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukie Brewers) up next.

