Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/13/23: Jarred Kelenic, Ian Happ, and Big League Utah

It’s a Mariners off-day, which feels sad after yesterday’s euphoric performance from Jarred Kelenic, Logan Gilbert, and others. We’ll try to make the time pass with some helpful news and notes...
In Mariners news...
- Watch it again (you know you want to).
Jarred Kelenic just went 482 to dead center at Wrigley. The breakout is finally happening. pic.twitter.com/F1u6Muc658— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 12, 2023
- Kelenic joins a wild list of players.
Jarred Kelenic is the 24th player with at least one 480+ ft HR anywhere OTHER than Coors Field tracked by Statcast (2015, including playoffs)— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 12, 2023
Around the league...
- Salt Lake City has become the third major city to put together a preliminary ownership group in an attempt to make a bid for MLB expansion, joining Portland and Nashville. MLB has previously said it will not seriously consider expansion until the A’s and Rays get their stadium situations figured out (as they may relocate to one of these cities or others if they do not) but I have to imagine expansion will come soon after that happens.
- The Cubs agreed to a rare in-season contract extension with outfielder Ian Happ, keeping him in the North Side of Chicago for at least the next three years.
- Corey Seager will miss at least a month of action with the Rangers as he deals with a hamstring strain.
- Pirates right-hander JT Brubaker has undergone Tommy John surgery, putting him on track for a mid-to-late-season return in 2024.
- Bryce Harper reportedly went to the Phillies and asked to learn first base in the hopes of returning to the field sooner, writes Matt Gelb at The Athletic. ($)
- Edwin Díaz still has hopes that he can return to play late this season.
- Rockies ace Germán Márquez was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. The Mariners would have been lined up to face the right-hander on Saturday, but will catch a break with his unavailability.
