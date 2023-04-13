The Daily Catch: Apr 13, 2023

Happy Thursday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and it’s about to be 80º+ here in Rhode Island today. My body is not ready.

Here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Game (04/12 at CHC)

Grid View J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base as Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs is out on a fielder’s choice during the first inning at Wrigley Field on April 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

(L-R) Julio Rodriguez #44, Jarred Kelenic #10, and Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate at the end of their win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Mariners defeated the Cubs 5-2. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases following a home run off of Julian Merryweather #66 of the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on April 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

A fan in the bleachers throws back a home run by the Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic in the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Chicago. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) celebrates with right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (L) after scoring a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Mariners Trivia Question

Answer at the bottom of the post.

Baseball Fun Poll

Baseball is the Best

Here’s why baseball is the best today. Inspired by Sarah Langs.

Baseball is the best because sometimes life imitates art. Yes, I said art.

Jarred did not understand why Julio was called out pic.twitter.com/Px5VVKlgdz — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 12, 2023

Place Your Fake Bets

And lose your money in a fake way. Not a real way.

Mariners Trivia Question Answer

Answer: None of the above. Randy Johnson was drafted and debuted with the Montreal Expos (RIP) and made his final appearance with the San Francisco Giants.