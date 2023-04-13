The Daily Catch: Apr 13, 2023

Happy Thursday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and it’s about to be 80º+ here in Rhode Island today. My body is not ready.
Here’s today’s catch:
Photos of the Game (04/12 at CHC)
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base as Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs is out on a fielder’s choice during the first inning at Wrigley Field on April 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
- (L-R) Julio Rodriguez #44, Jarred Kelenic #10, and Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate at the end of their win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Mariners defeated the Cubs 5-2. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
- Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases following a home run off of Julian Merryweather #66 of the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on April 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
- A fan in the bleachers throws back a home run by the Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic in the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Chicago. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) celebrates with right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (L) after scoring a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (04/12 at CHC):
-
5%
-
18%
-
21%
-
10%
-
44%
-
0%
Mariners Trivia Question
Answer at the bottom of the post.
Poll
What notable moment in Randy Johnson’s career did he experience while with the Seattle Mariners?
-
0%
Being drafted into the league
-
28%
Made his MLB debut
-
2%
Made his final appearance in MLB
-
69%
None of the above
Baseball Fun Poll
Poll
Pick an All-Star Week event to go to:
-
37%
All-Star Game
-
62%
Home Run Derby
-
0%
Futures Game
-
0%
Celebrity Game
Baseball is the Best
Here’s why baseball is the best today. Inspired by Sarah Langs.
Baseball is the best because sometimes life imitates art. Yes, I said art.
Jarred did not understand why Julio was called out pic.twitter.com/Px5VVKlgdz— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 12, 2023
Place Your Fake Bets
And lose your money in a fake way. Not a real way.
Poll
Who wins?
-
30%
Red Sox (+185)
-
69%
Rays (-225)
Poll
Who’ll win the Stanley Cup?
-
34%
Boston Bruins (+370)
-
4%
Colorado Avalanche (+700)
-
0%
Toronto Maple Leafs (+900)
-
4%
Edmonton Oilers (+1000)
-
0%
New Jersey Devils (+1100)
-
0%
New York Rangers (+1200)
-
0%
Vegas Golden Knights (+1200)
-
0%
Carolina Hurricanes (+1300)
-
0%
Dallas Stars (+1500)
-
0%
Tampa Bay Lightning (+1700)
-
0%
Minnesota Wild (+2000)
-
0%
Florida Panthers (+2200)
-
0%
Los Angeles Kings (+2400)
-
0%
Winnipeg Jets (+3000)
-
56%
Seattle Kraken (+4000)
-
0%
New York Islanders (+5000)
Mariners Trivia Question Answer
Answer: None of the above. Randy Johnson was drafted and debuted with the Montreal Expos (RIP) and made his final appearance with the San Francisco Giants.
